Nutritionist Discusses 3 Signs Why Your Hairfall Is Not Stopping

Hairfall, often seen as just a cosmetic issue, can actually say a lot about a person's overall health. Shedding around 50-100 strands a day is totally normal, but when it is excessive, there is usually more going on beneath the surface. Curious about why that happens? In a recent Instagram video, nutritionist Lovneet Batra breaks down the common reasons behind hairfall – even when you are taking supplements.

In the video, she asks, “Are you struggling with hair fall? If you have tried the biotin supplements, applying onion oil but nothing seems to be working.”

She reveals, “You need to check for 3 things,” and they are

1. Low protein intake

Lovneet emphasizes the question, “Are you eating enough protein?” and mentions that consuming at least 80-100 grams of protein per day is required. She explains that hair is made of protein (keratin), and without enough protein in your diet, your body prioritizes vital functions – leaving hair growth behind.

2. Hormonal imbalance

The nutritionist advises checking certain hormones such as thyroid hormones, cortisol levels, estrogen levels and androgens, as all of these can affect hair health. Subtle shifts in hormones like DHT or others during post-pregnancy or thyroid issues can trigger hair shedding.

3. Poor gut health

Lovneet explains that if your gut is not absorbing nutrients properly, even the best supplements would not help. Gut health is key for nutrient absorption and hormone balance.

4. Chronic stress

The expert also talks about how suffering from high stress pushes hair into a resting phase, which increases hair fall and slows new hair growth.

“Hair fall isn't always about what you take – it's about what your body can absorb, balance and use effectively,” the nutritionist concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.