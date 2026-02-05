Grey Hair In 20s? Possible Causes And Solutions Explained

Grey hair is typically associated with ageing, however several factors can contribute to the graying of hair well before old age. While natural greying typically begins in the mid-30s and early 40s for other groups, many young adults now notice silver strands due to a combination of internal and external factors. Genetics plays a significant role in when a person may start to develop grey hair, however, various other external factors can also accelerate this process. Here, let's discuss the possible causes of grey hair in 20s and some effective solutions that might hep.

Grey hair in 20s: Know possible causes

1. Genetics

Family history is the primary factor in the timing of grey hair. If your parents or grandparents went grey early, you might experience the same.

2. Stress

Chronic stress is more harmful than you think. It can significantly increase the risk of several severe health conditions and contribute to grey hair. While the exact mechanism isn't clear, chronic stress is believed to affect the melanin-producing cells in hair follicles, leading to premature greying. Additionally, intense, long-term stress triggers hormones like cortisol and norepinephrine that can deplete the stem cells responsible for hair pigment.

3. Smoking

Research has linked smoking with early greying as it can accelerate hair follicle ageing through oxidative stress. Also, the toxins present in cigarettes can damage hair follicles and reduce melanin production.

4. Nutritional deficiencies

A diet lacking in essential vitamins, particularly vitamins B12, D3 and E can contribute to premature greying. Low levels of minerals like iron, copper, zinc, and calcium are also frequently linked to early greying.

5. Medical conditions

Certain health issues, such as autoimmune diseases (like vitiligo), thyroid disorders, and others, can impact hair pigmentation.

6. Hormonal changes

Fluctuations in hormones, often associated with conditions like pregnancy or menopause, may also contribute to changes in hair color.

7. Chemical exposure

Regular use of harsh hair products or frequent chemical treatments can lead to damage and contribute to hair losing its pigment.

What should you do to managing grey hair?

For those who are experiencing grey hair, here are several strategies to try:

1. Eat right

Eating a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help maintain hair health. Incorporate foods high in B vitamins, iron, and antioxidants. Also, consume enough protein to support healthy hair growth.

2. Reduce stress

Engaging in stress-reducing activities like meditation, yoga, or exercise can be beneficial. Regular breaks and time for relaxation can also help.

3. Quit smoking

If you smoke, quitting can not only improve your overall health but may also slow down the progression of grey hair.

4. Consultation with professionals

If premature greying is a significant concern, consulting a dermatologist or a trichologist can provide personalised insights and treatments.

5. Limit chemical exposure

If using hair products, choose those with natural ingredients and limit the use of harsh chemicals.

6. Supplements

There are supplements available that claim to promote hair health. Biotin, folic acid, and other multivitamins can be beneficial, but it's best to consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new regimen.

Understanding the various factors that contribute to grey hair can empower individuals to take proactive steps in managing it, regardless of age.

Is it reversible?

If it's genetic: Usually, no as it a non-modifiable factor.

If it's nutritional or stress-related: There is a chance. If you catch it early and correct the deficiency or lower your stress levels, the new hair growing from that follicle may return to its natural colour.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.