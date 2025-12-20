Hair Greying Myths And Facts, Explained By A Dermatologist

Spotting the first grey hair can feel unsettling. For some, it shows up in their late teens. For others, it creeps in after 30. Either way, hair greying is one of those topics loaded with myths, family advice and half-baked logic. Cut it, and more will grow. Colour it, and greys will spread faster. Washing your hair too often is asking for trouble. Most of us have heard all of this at some point. But how much of it is actually true? To clear the air, dermatologist Ankur Sarin recently shared a detailed Instagram post answering some of the most common questions around hair greying. His approach was simple and science-backed, cutting through fear and misinformation.

Dr Sarin first addressed the classic worry: does cutting grey hair make more grow? According to Dr Sarin, the answer is clearly false. Cutting hair does not affect how many grey strands you have. Hair colour is controlled at the follicle level, not by scissors. Trimming may change how hair looks, but it does not change pigment production.

Another common belief is that hair colouring speeds up greying. Dr Sarin again says this is also false. Hair dyes do not affect pigment cells inside the scalp. He explains that while harsh chemicals can damage hair quality and make it dry or weak, they do not increase the number of grey hairs.

The dermatologist then moved to a more hopeful question. Can naturally grey hair turn black again? Here, the answer is true, but only in rare cases. Dr Sarin explains that if greying is caused by nutritional deficiencies like vitamin B12, folate, or copper, or due to severe stress, correcting these issues may help restore some pigment. However, greying caused by genetics does not reverse.

Hard water is often blamed for early greying, too. Dr Sarin calls this out as another myth. Hard water can cause dryness and buildup on the hair, but it does not affect melanin production, which controls hair colour.

What about frequent hair washing? Once again, false. Washing your hair does not impact pigment cells. It simply cleans oil and dirt from the scalp and hair.

Dr Ankur Sarin also addressed the idea that early greying is linked to liver or gut problems. According to him, there is no scientific proof of this. The known factors remain genetics, oxidative stress and certain nutritional deficiencies.

The dermatologist also shared practical tips to slow down greying. He suggests focusing on better intake of vitamins and minerals, increasing protein in the diet and using options like melatonin or darkenyl-based serums.

The takeaway is simple. Greying is natural, and not every grey hair needs panic. Understanding what truly affects hair colour can help you care for your hair better, without falling for myths.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.