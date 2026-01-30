Odisha Cop Shows Up To Work With Red Hair. 'Dye It Back' Warning Follows

When 49-year-old Rashmi Ranjan Das decided to colour his hair red, little did he know the move would make him go viral, drawing criticism. Das, known as a tough officer in the underworld, has been ordered to revert to his natural hair colour. Das is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) posted in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, about 60 kilometres east of the capital Bhubaneswar.

Das, who has been sporting red hair for some time, drew unwanted attention on Wednesday after his picture was shared across social media. A directive from the Inspector General followed.

"Everyone in the police force should respect the uniform and give utmost priority to discipline and public decorum," said Satyajit Naik, Inspector General (Central Range).

Naik initiated action as soon as the matter came to his notice, he said.

According to police sources, Das is currently attached to the Human Rights Protection Cell. Colleagues say he had been informally advised to change his hair colour earlier, but he did not pay heed to or take anyone's advice.

While there are no explicit rules regarding hairstyles in the police manual, simplicity and discipline are expected, a senior officer said.

Das declined to comment amid the controversy.

Amid this, the message from the police headquarters is clear: any kind of compromise with discipline and decorum of the uniform will not be tolerated.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar)