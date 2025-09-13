Dermatologist Debunks The Top Five Acne Myths: What You Really Need To Know

Despite being one of the most common skin conditions in the world, acne is still surrounded by myths and inaccurate information. It affects people of all ages, from teenagers to adults in their 30s and beyond, and misconceptions often prevent proper treatment. In a recent social media post, dermatologist Dr. Garekar dispelled five common myths.

Myth 1: "I'm 35 years old. I never had acne in my teen years. Why am I getting it now?"

Although many people think acne only appears in adolescence, "adult-onset acne" is becoming increasingly common, according to Dr Garekar. Stress, hormonal changes, and lifestyle choices are all significant contributors, showing that having clear skin as a teenager does not guarantee one will not get acne as an adult.

Myth 2: "I have dry skin. Why should I get acne?"

Although acne is more prone to occur on oily skin, breakouts are not limited to it. Adult-onset acne is equally common in people with dry as well as oily skin, according to Dr Garekar. Dry skin is still prone to flare-ups because irritation and plugged pores can occur regardless of skin type.

Myth 3: "I don't eat junk. I eat very clean, but my acne is still there."

Although diet affects skin health, acne is not primarily caused by it. Foods high in sugar and dairy can worsen acne, but they are not the main cause, Dr Garekar explains. Skin barrier function, hormones, and genetics play a much larger role. That said, for some people, a balanced diet may help reduce flare-ups.

Myth 4: "Makeup causes acne."

Breakouts are often mistakenly attributed to cosmetics. However, acne is not caused by properly formulated, non-comedogenic products. The issue arises when makeup is not removed properly, leading to clogged pores, Dr. Garekar explains. Clear skin without giving up makeup is possible with double cleansing and skin-friendly products.

Myth 5: "Acne is normal in teenage. You don't need to treat it."

Although acne is common during adolescence, this does not make it harmless. "You must treat to prevent permanent scarring," Dr Garekar says. Early treatment not only clears the skin but also prevents long-term physical and psychological effects.

A cleanser, a moisturiser, and sunscreen are the three essentials of any skincare regimen, according to Dr Garekar. Consistent use of these basic steps is key to maintaining healthy skin.

