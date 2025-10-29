Village Chief, 50, Beaten To Death By Suspected Kuki Militants In Manipur's Churachandpur

A village chief was beaten to death allegedly by militants of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) in southern Manipur's Churachandpur district.

The assault on the 50-year-old village chief identified as M Haokip happened on Monday, district officials told reporters. Locals rushed him to Churachandpur town's main hospital, but he died on the way, officials said.

The village chief's body has several bruises and lacerations. Locals alleged the attackers thrashed him with sticks and blunt objects.

Haokip's family or the police have not said what could have led to the attack by the UKNA. A first information report (FIR) has been filed, the police said.

Haokip was the chief of T Khonomphai village in Henglep sub-division. Manipur still follows the hereditary chieftainship system of village administration, despite a state law passed in 1967 to abolish this traditional system, but never put into operation. Neighbouring Mizoram, a state of tribes, ended hereditary chieftainship way back in 1954.

The UKNA is not a part of the umbrella group of two dozen Kuki, Zomi and Hmar insurgent outfits that renewed the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with the Centre and the state government on September 4, valid for a year.

The SoO agreement stops all military operations against the insurgents, provided they follow the ground rules of the agreement such as staying put in designated camps and keeping weapons in locked storage.

UKNA's Recent Attack

In July, the UKNA shot dead the deputy chief of the Kuki National Army (KNA) and two other KNA militants in an ambush, which also took the life of a bystander in Churachandpur.

Following that attack, in a purported UKNA statement widely circulated in WhatsApp groups monitored by the police, the Kuki militant outfit said it launched the ambush in revenge for the alleged killing of a UKNA leader and over 30 people by the KNA.

Rivalry between the KNA and the UKNA has intensified in recent times, local sources said.

The UKNA in April 2024 also claimed responsibility for an ambush on civilian fuel tankers on National Highway 37, which connects with Assam's Silchar.

Churachandpur Cop Threatened

The suspected UKNA militants killed the village chief just days after "anti-social elements" threatened a senior police officer and his family in Churachandpur district.

"An incident has come to light wherein a senior officer of Churachandpur police and his family were threatened online by certain anti-social elements… A case has been registered, and an investigation is in progress to identify and take strict legal action against those involved. Any attempt to intimidate or obstruct police officers in the discharge of their lawful duties will not be tolerated…" the police said in a post on X.

An incident has come to light wherein a senior officer of Churachandpur police and his family were threatened online by certain anti-social elements. Manipur Police strongly condemns such acts and has taken the matter very seriously. A case has been registered, and an…

Manipur in recent times has even seen the police get extortion demands from "illegal organisations". The Kangpokpi district police chief in February this year instructed police personnel not to give in to monetary demands from illegal organisations.

"It has been reported that a few illegal organisations are demanding money from police personnel in Kangpokpi. It is hereby instructed to the rank and file of Kangpokpi district police to abstain from yielding to the demand," Kangpokpi Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Prabhakar said in a notification.