3 Ceasefire-Linked Kuki Militants And Bystander Shot Dead In Manipur's Churachandpur

4 people were shot dead in Manipur's Churachandpur
- The killings are not linked to ethnic tensions in Manipur, a state bordering Myanmar
- The incident is suspected to be an inter-group clash between Kuki insurgents
- Police have not identified the gunmen involved in the shooting incident
Imphal/Guwahati:
The deputy chief of an umbrella group of 17 Kuki insurgent groups and two of its members were shot dead by a rival insurgent group in Manipur's Churachandpur district today, sources said.
An elderly woman who was near the ambush site was also killed, sources said.
More details are awaited.
The police have cordoned off the area. They are yet to issue a statement on the sequence of events.
