Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

3 Ceasefire-Linked Kuki Militants And Bystander Shot Dead In Manipur's Churachandpur

The ambush happened near Churachandpur's Mongjang village at 2 pm; the killings are suspected to be due to rivalry between two Kuki insurgent groups, sources said

Read Time: 1 min
Share

4 people were shot dead in Manipur's Churachandpur

  • The killings are not linked to ethnic tensions in Manipur, a state bordering Myanmar
  • The incident is suspected to be an inter-group clash between Kuki insurgents
  • Police have not identified the gunmen involved in the shooting incident
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Imphal/Guwahati:

The deputy chief of an umbrella group of 17 Kuki insurgent groups and two of its members were shot dead by a rival insurgent group in Manipur's Churachandpur district today, sources said.

An elderly woman who was near the ambush site was also killed, sources said.

More details are awaited.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The police have cordoned off the area. They are yet to issue a statement on the sequence of events.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Churachandpur, Kuki Zo Killing, Churachandpur Shot Dead
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com