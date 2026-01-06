4 Killed, Many Injured After Vehicle Carrying 40 Falls Into Gorge In Manipur

Four people, including three women, were killed and many injured after a pickup van fell off a hilly road in Manipur's Churachandpur on Tuesday.
The vehicle, carrying around 30 to 40 people, was hired for a wedding. The incident occurred around 12 noon, when the vehicle could not balance itself during a sharp turn and fell into a gorge near the isolated Ngaljang village in the Singngat area near Churachandpur.
"The driver of the DI truck could not control the vehicle, and it fell down a steep hillside, turning turtle several times in the field area," police said.
The victims were identified as Thangmuanmung Khuptong, Hauchiin, Chingngaihsiam, and Niangzaniang.
