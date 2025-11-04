4 Terrorists Hiding In Village Shot Dead In Army's Dawn Operation In Manipur

Four terrorists of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) were shot dead in an encounter with the security forces in Manipur this morning, a defence spokesperson said. The operation is continuing as also a search of areas near Khanpi village, 80 km from Churachandpur district, the spokesperson said.

The UKNA is not a signatory to the recently renewed suspension of operations (SoO) agreement between the Centre, the state government and 24 insurgent groups of the Kuki, Zomi and Hmar tribes. The tripartite agreement says insurgents are to stay at designated camps and weapons kept in monitored, locked storage, among other ground rules.

"In the early hours, during an intelligence-based operation, terrorists resorted to unprovoked firing on an army column at Khanpi village, approximately 80 km west of Churachandpur. In the ensuing firefight between the security forces and armed cadres of UKNA, a non-SoO insurgent group, four cadres of the terrorist group were neutralised," the defence spokesperson said.

The operation by the Assam Rifles -- Sentinels of the North East -- follows recent atrocities by the UKNA including the killing of a village chief, intimidation of locals and attempts to disrupt peace and stability in the region, the spokesperson said.

Sources told NDTV at least 17 UKNA terrorists had holed up in a house in Khanpi village. One of them has been captured, they said, while the rest managed to flee and four died in the firefight.

The bodies of the terrorists were taken to a district hospital in a helicopter, sources said.

"Successful neutralisation of these terrorists highlights the Indian Army and Assam Rifles commitment to protecting innocent civilians, mitigating all threats and ensuring peace and security in Manipur," the defence spokesperson said.

The Assam Rifles on March 8 this year destroyed a UKNA camp in Churachandpur's Henglep village. The army had said the camp was found hidden in a nearby jungle.

The UKNA in July claimed responsibility for the killing of the Kuki National Army (KNA) deputy chief Thenkhothang Haokip alias Thahpi, 48, and the two other KNA members -- Seikhogin, 34, and Lengouhao, 35. A bystander, 72-year-old woman identified as Phalhing, was also killed in the UKNA ambush on an SUV in which the KNA members were travelling.

The KNA is a signatory to the SoO agreement.

The Assam Rifles' recent successful operation includes a drone strike on terrorists in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai on October 21. An ULFA(I) terrorist was killed and weapons and supplies were recovered.