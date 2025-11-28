4 Assam Rifles Soldiers Injured In Militant Attack Near India-Myanmar Border In Manipur

Four Assam Rifles soldiers were injured after terrorists fired at their patrol in Manipur's Tengnoupal district along the border with Myanmar today, defence sources said. The attack happened near border pillar No. 87 near Saibol village, they said.

The injured soldiers were airlifted to a military hospital in Leimakhong, the police said.

The Defence Ministry in a statement said terrorists along the India-Myanmar border attacked the Assam Rifles patrol this morning. The troops retaliated "with control and caution, keeping in view civilian safety," the statement said.

The attack site, located near the porous border belt of Tengnoupal district, has seen recurring militant activity. Following the ambush, security forces have intensified area domination, launched extensive search operations, and deployed additional troops to secure the region and track the attackers.

No insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.