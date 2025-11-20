'Deepfake' Of Ex Army Chief's NDTV Interview Circulated By Pak Accounts

Pakistani propaganda accounts ran a deep fake version of NDTV's Shiv Aroor's interview of General VP Malik (retired) and made the former Indian Army chief sound communal using words he had never spoken.

Fact check website D-Intent Data also demolished the propaganda run by the Pakistani handles on X.

The deep fake video showed General Malik talking about topics such as "religious wars" and other communal matters that are alien to India's armed forces. It clearly showed what the Pakistani handles had been trying to do.

"FACT: Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of former Indian Army Chief Gen. V.P. Malik, falsely claiming that he endorsed an alleged RSS plan to remove 50 per cent 'non-caste Hindus' from the Army within the next three years," D-Intent Data said in a post on X along with two videos - the original and the deep fake one.

"These claims are entirely fake and fabricated. The video has been digitally manipulated. Gen. V.P. Malik has made no such statement in the original footage. Furthermore, narratives about the saffronisation of the Indian Army or reducing non-caste Hindu soldiers are baseless, and stem from ongoing Pakistani misinformation propaganda against India," the fact check website said.

The intent of the propaganda accounts, it said, was to circulate "digitally altered videos of [the] former Indian Army Chief VP Malik with self-invented claims to set their narrative against India."

FACT: Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of former Indian Army Chief Gen. V.P. Malik, falsely claiming that he endorsed an alleged RSS plan to remove 50% "non-caste Hindus" from the Army within the next three years. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/aBIhIo0Xz7 — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) November 20, 2025

Pakistan has been smarting ever since India struck its airbases and terror infrastructure under Operation Sindoor.

Fresh intelligence inputs accessed by NDTV earlier this month indicated an alarming escalation in Pakistan-backed terror activity targeting the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Six months after Operation Sindoor, a precision counter-terror campaign launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the report indicated that Pakistan-based terror groups particularly Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are mobilising for a new wave of coordinated strikes.

Officials in New Delhi described the intelligence as a "critical warning", and said the Indian Army and intelligence networks are on high alert across the northern sectors.

Operation Sindoor was not a one-time action. It may soon enter a renewed phase if Pakistan's export of terror continues unabated.