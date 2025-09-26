Can Home Remedies Help Cure Acne? Dermatologist Answers

Acne is one of the most common skin conditions. While acne treatments like salicylic acid and niacinamide have recently gained popularity on social media, home remedies have long been used to manage acne. Kitchen ingredients like turmeric, curd, besan, aloe vera and many others are commonly applied topically for acne treatment. However, many home remedies lack scientific backing, and further research on their effectiveness is needed. That said, some of these remedies can effectively reduce acne symptoms. If you are struggling with acne and are wondering whether home remedies alone can help, keep reading to know from our expert

Can home remedies help treat acne?

"Mild instances of acne can generally improve through home remedies such as gentle cleansing, applying non-comedogenic products and natural anti-inflammatory agents like diluted tea tree oil or aloe vera," said Dr. Chandani Jain Gupta, a Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician.

"These support care suggestions will likely be most beneficial for people who have mild acne, not as a main treatment with other severe and persistent forms of acne," she added.

The expert further highlights that kitchen staples, including honey, aloe vera, and diluted apple cider vinegar, may possess antibacterial or soothing properties that may help manage mild acne. "However, excessive use or use of damaging and potentially irritating kitchen staples can worsen acne. Therefore, seeking professional assistance is always encouraged," she explained.

Kitchen ingredients for acne: Do's and don'ts

Only a few kitchen ingredients are considered safe for topical application. These include "aloe vera gel, honey, green tea, and diluted tea tree oil."

"Harsh treatments, such as lemon juice, toothpaste, and baking soda, can lead to skin irritation, alter pH levels, worsen acne, and even lead to chemical burns," Dr. Jain advised.

She also noted that essential oils should be diluted unless otherwise recommended by your dermatologist. Also, always do a patch test first to avoid any adverse side effects.

When should one consider seeking medical help for acne?

"Getting medical attention is warranted for breakouts that are severe, painful, leave scars, or are affecting your self-esteem. Get medical help if you have tried home-care measures for 8-12 weeks and have seen little or no improvement. You might want to see a dermatologist if you have large breakouts suddenly, throughout your body, including your face, neck, back, and chest or if your acne breakout is related to hormonal changes or an underlying health condition," the expert said.

What is the right way to manage acne?

The expert recommends the following measures:

Follow a gentle skincare routine. Cleanse gently twice per day, use a non-comedogenic (won't block pores) moisturiser and apply sunscreen.

Don't touch or pick the pimples.

If you take recommended action steps, you can also add a dermatologist-recommended treatment, such as salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide.

You should also maintain a balanced diet and manage your stress levels for healthy skin.

"See your dermatologist for persistent or severe cases of acne," Dr. Jain concluded.

(Dr. Chandani Jain Gupta, MBBS & MD- Dermatologist & Aesthetic Physician, Elantis Healthcare New Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.