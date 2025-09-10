Dermatologist Shares 5 Game Changing Acne-Fighting Hacks

Acne is one of the most common skin concerns today. While most people rely on creams, serums and costly treatments, dermatologist Dr Garekar says that simple daily habits can go a long way in keeping your skin clear.

Many spend thousands of rupees on skincare products, home remedies and professional treatments, often overlooking the small lifestyle changes that can prevent breakouts. Dr Garekar has listed five game-changing acne hacks. According to her, these simple tweaks can prevent breakouts, keep the skin healthy, and complement your regular skincare routine.

The first hack is to use earphones or hands-free options while talking on the phone and avoid pressing your phone against your face, as phones carry bacteria that can transfer directly to your skin. Another tip is to keep your hair tied in a bun whenever possible to prevent oils and dirt from touching your face.

The third hack is to wipe down your spectacles regularly, as glasses collect sweat, dust, and skin oils that can cause breakouts. She also recommends using separate towels for your face and body to prevent the transfer of bacteria and oil to delicate facial skin.

Dr Garekar also advises changing pillow covers every three days to reduce the buildup of dirt and bacteria that can trigger acne.

Earlier, she talked about a skincare routine for beginners. She mentioned that every skincare routine should begin with three non-negotiables: a cleanser, a moisturizer and sunscreen. According to her, these basic steps form the foundation of healthy skin and must be used consistently.

She also suggested including one active ingredient in the morning and one at night. Morning actives can include niacinamide, vitamin C, or hyaluronic acid, while night actives can include a retinoid, kojic acid, or glycolic acid.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.