'I Love Muhammad' Row Escalates In UP, Clashes In Bareilly, Cops Lathicharge

Crowds ran helter-skelter as police launched a lathicharge to counter reported stone pelting by protestors after Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, the latest stand-off in a row that began weeks ago over an 'I Love Muhammad' poster.

A huge crowd gathered near Bareilly's Islamia ground after Friday prayers in response to a cleric's call to raise their voices and submit a memorandum in connection with an FIR lodged in Kanpur after a tent with an 'I Love Muhammad' poster was removed by the police on September 4.

Soon after the Friday prayers, the crowd gathered amid heavy police presence. The crowd continued to swell as some allegedly raised objectionable slogans. After some protesters allegedly pelted stones at the police, police launched a lathicharge to control the situation.