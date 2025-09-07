Skip Too Many Products, Follow This Expert-Recommended Simple 3-Step Skincare Routine

With an overwhelming flood of skincare advice on social media – from kojic acid and PDRN to retinoids and collagen – many people are left confused about what actually works. Dermatologist Dr Garekar has cut through the noise with her "3-2-1 Skincare Rule," designed especially for beginners or anyone who prefers a minimal approach.

According to Dr. Garekar, every skincare routine should begin with three non-negotiables: a cleanser, a moisturiser and sunscreen. These basic steps form the foundation of healthy skin and must be used consistently, she said in her Instagram post.

"There is something new every day. Let me make it simple. Kindergarten simple for you, especially if you are a beginner. Follow the 3,2,1 rule."

She suggested including one active ingredient in the morning and one at night. Morning actives can be niacinamide, vitamin C, or hyaluronic acid, while night actives may include a retinoid, kojic acid, or glycolic acid.

Additionally, Dr. Garekar recommends incorporating one ritual treatment once a week or once a month. This could be a DIY mask, an AHA or BHA peel, or even a professional in-clinic procedure like a HydraFacial. "Even following this much consistently is more than enough," she said.

So, a morning routine would include a cleanser and one morning active, followed by a moisturiser and sunscreen. The night routine consists of a cleanser and one night active, while the weekly or monthly ritual can be any treatment of your choice.

However, she emphasised that those already using multiple actives successfully can continue their current routines, but beginners can achieve healthy, glowing skin with this simple approach.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.