How To Use Retinoid For Skin? Here's A Complete Guide By Our Dermatologist That Answers All Your Queries

Skincare tips: Retinoids can help you deal with wrinkles, acne and psoriasis

Highlights Retinoids can help you deal with multiple skin issues

Retinoid are derived from vitamin A

Consult your dermatologist before adding it to your skincare routine

Skin troubles are increasingly prevalent today, from acne to pigmentation and early wrinkles. The cause for skin damage ranges from pollution to over-exposure to sunlight to hormonal imbalances. The desire for healthy, glowing, and spotless skin is a constant battle that often seems hard to achieve. However, dermatologist Dr Kiran has an effective solution to help you combat your skin troubles. Dr Kiran posted a series of images on her Instagram explaining the benefits of using retinoid cream and how much of it is required to be used. Retinoids are naturally occurring vitamin A (retinol) or synthetic substances chemically related to it.

Skincare tips: Know how to use retinoid for skin

In her post, Dr Kiran explains the origin and the purpose of using retinoids. “Since their introduction in 1971, retinoids have been extensively used for the treatment of acne, psoriasis, skin ageing, and more,” she said.

The dermatologist went on to add, “Retinoids are a class of medications that are derived from vitamin A and work by forcing surface skin cells to shed off and making newer cells rise to the surface. It also prevents the breakdown of collagen while increasing collagen synthesis.”

Retinoids are suitable for those who want to actively prevent signs of aging like fine lines, large pores, and textural irregularities that occur on the skin. This cream is also suitable for those who want to fight as well as prevent acne, and pigmentation.

If you have opted to use retinoid cream, here is how you should apply it as they are potent Dr Kiran suggests the following methods in the post:

1) Skip a day: Until your skin gets used to it, apply it every alternate day to curb irritation on the skin. Apply for two hours then wash off. Or if it's a potent one do it only twice a week.

2) Build up slowly in strength: Start with retinol 0.75% or retinol 1%. Then once you can do it six days a week for 3-4 weeks, switch to adapalene 2-3 times a week. Once you can do it six days a week, switch to tretinoin 0.025% and then increase % of tretinoin.

3) Don't combine with an Alpha Hydroxy Acid, Beta Hydroxy Acid, or Poly Hydroxy Alkanoate on the same day.

4) Use a buffer: If your skin feels too dry, or if it peels or causes redness, try to apply a moisturiser first and once it is absorbed, apply retinoid.

5) To lock in the hydration, apply a moisturiser first, followed by retinoid and closed by a moisturiser again.

6) Make sure the quantity is pea-sized for the full face.

Following a regular and healthy skincare routine is an effective way to ensure your skin remains naturally glowing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.