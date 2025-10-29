'So, I'm Doing A Trade Deal With India': Donald Trump's Message From Korea

The United States and India will sign a long-delayed trade deal, Donald Trump said Wednesday in South Korea, on the last leg of his Asia tour.

The US President's remark indicates a deal between two of the world's largest economies is only a question of time. Talks over the deal have dragged on for months now, punctuated by squabbles over Russia's war on Ukraine and India buying oil from Russia, and a row over tariffs.

"… if you look at India and Pakistan, so I'm doing a trade deal with India and have great respect and love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi… we have a great relationship," he said.

Trump's positive remarks follow reports last week of progress over two of three major sticking points – India's continued import of discounted Russian oil and the US' 50 per cent 'reciprocal' tariff on import of Indian goods, which included a 25 per cent 'penalty' for buying that oil.

Talks had also stalled over India refusing the US access to its price-sensitive dairy and agriculture goods market, which constitutes a vital voter base for any Indian government.

Last week, though, reports said the US had agreed to reduce tariffs to 16 per cent after India agreed to scale back purchases of Russian oil. This was after Trump and Modi spoke on the phone, though neither side offered details or confirmed the trade-off between tariffs and oil.