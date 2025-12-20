PM Modi's Chopper Fails To Land In Bengal Town Due To Fog, Returns To Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to West Bengal's Nadia has been delayed due to dense fog. His helicopter had to return to Kolkata airport after failing to land at the Taherpur helipad due to low visibility this afternoon. It hovered over the helipad for some time and took a U-turn, officials said.

Until the latest reports came in, the prime minister had been waiting at Kolkata Airport. A decision is being taken if he should wait for the weather to clear up and make another attempt to fly to Taherpur or proceed by road.

It is also likely that the PM may address the rally virtually, with reports suggesting that travelling about a hundred kilometers from Kolkata to Taherpur by road may not be feasible.

PM Modi reached Kolkata around 10.40 am for a scheduled rally in Taherpur in Nadia district. The plan was to take a chopper to Taherpur, where he is scheduled to launch highway projects in the state. A BJP rally, titled Parivartan Sankalpa Sabha, was scheduled next.

Two separate platforms had been raised for the prime minister's two programmes. He was supposed to launch government projects from one dais and move to another for the political rally.

Meanwhile, a large crowd has already gathered at the Taherpur rally site, waiting for the prime minister, visuals showed.

Reports suggest that security personnel had to close the entry gates at one point, with thousands of BJP supporters still waiting outside the rally ground.

At the Taherpur rally, the Prime Minister is expected to kick off the BJP's campaign for the 2026 Bengal elections and counter the Trinamool Congress on the citizenship issue of the Matua community.