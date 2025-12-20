Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration Crosses 1.27 Crore Participants, Check How To Apply

The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha or PPC 2026 has recorded a registration of 1,27,38, 536 participants so far. Of these, 1,18,22,663 are students, 8,04,094 teachers and 1,11,779 parents. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the PPC 2026 to register for the interactive programme by January 11, 2026.

The unique interactive programme of the Prime Minister with students, teachers and parents is scheduled for January 2026.

Registration for PPC 2026

Students of Classes 6 to 12, teachers and parents are eligible to participate in the PPC 2026. All registered candidates will receive a Participation Certificate. Students can participate through self-participation or participation through teacher login by using their name and phone number to register for the programme.

Feature your question in PPC 2026

The government will select participants for the PPC 2026 through Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) competition. The MCQ will be organised on the MyGov portal (https://innovateindia1.mygov.in/) until January 11, 2026. The competition serves as the platform through which students, teachers and parents may submit their questions for consideration. Selected questions from these may be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme.

PPC is an annual event in which PM Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues. The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium in February 2018.

