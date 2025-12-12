PPC 2026: How To Register For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

Registrations are ongoing for the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha or PPC 2026. So far around 15,40,538 candidates have registered for the programme. Of these, around 14,11,864 are students, 1,06,548 are teachers and 22,126 are parents. The registrations for the PPC 2026 will conclude on January 11, 2026.

Students of Classes 6 to 12, teachers and parents are eligible to participate in the PPC 2026. All participants will receive a Participation Certificate. Students can participate through self-participation or participation through teacher login. Applicants can visit the official website of the PPC 2025 to register for the programme by using their name and phone number.

The unique interactive programme of the Prime Minister with students, teachers and parents is scheduled for January 2026.

The government will select participants for the PPC 2026 through Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) competition. The MCQ will be organised on the MyGov portal (https://innovateindia1.mygov.in/) from December 1, 2025 to January 11, 2026. The competition serves as the platform through which students, teachers and parents may submit their questions for consideration. Selected questions from these may be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme.

PPC is an annual event in which PM Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues. The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium in February 2018.

The eighth edition of the prime minister's annual PPC was held in a different format, with renowned personalities like actor Deepika Padukone, six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom and spiritual leader Sadhguru joining the event. The eighth edition of PPC recorded a total of over 21 crore viewership across all media platforms in 2025.