Acne Flare-Ups High During Festive Season? Skin Specialist Explains Why, Shares Tips

With the festive season in full swing, households across India are lit up with lights, colours, and celebrations. Alongside the joy comes long nights of dancing, heavy meals, and, of course, elaborate make-up looks. But dermatologists caution that while festivities bring glamour, they also pose risks for skin health, especially when combined with humid weather conditions. According to Dr Rashmi Sharma, Consultant Dermatology, Fortis Gurgaon, "High humidity, frequent late nights, and heavy festive make-up can increase the risk of acne flare-ups, particularly for individuals with oily or sensitive skin."

Experts note that skin troubles peak around the festive season, when indulgent lifestyles, changing weather, and cosmetic products often disrupt the skin's natural balance. Understanding the risk factors and adopting preventive measures can help people celebrate without compromising their skin health.

Why Humid Weather Worsens Acne

Excessive humidity is one of the main culprits. When the air is damp, the skin's oil glands become more active. The excess sebum clogs pores and creates an ideal environment for acne-causing bacteria.

"When this oiliness is layered with thick or long-wear make-up, the chances of breakouts rise significantly," explains Dr Sharma. She advises choosing non-comedogenic, lightweight, and water-based products that allow the skin to breathe.

Removing make-up thoroughly before bed is also "non-negotiable," she stresses. Dermatologists recommend a double cleansing routine, starting with a gentle oil-based cleanser to dissolve make-up, followed by a mild foaming wash to remove residue. This step reduces the risk of clogged pores and post-festival acne flare-ups.

The Impact Of Late Nights

Festivals often mean back-to-back late nights filled with family gatherings, card parties, or dance celebrations. But disrupted sleep is a silent trigger for skin issues.

"Lack of sleep increases cortisol levels, which in turn aggravates inflammation and acne," says Dr Sharma. Adequate rest allows the skin to repair itself, while sleep deprivation makes it more prone to breakouts, dullness, and delayed healing.

Balancing celebrations with self-care is key. Experts recommend staying hydrated and adding antioxidant-rich foods like fresh fruits, nuts, and green vegetables to the diet. These nourish the skin from within and reduce oxidative stress.

Preventive Skincare During Festivals

Dr Sharma emphasises that preventive care should be at the heart of festive routines. Some simple but effective practices include:

Hydration without heaviness: Using a gel-based moisturiser keeps skin hydrated without clogging pores.

Sun protection: Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily prevents sun damage, which can worsen post-acne pigmentation.

Gentle exfoliation: Once or twice a week, mild exfoliation helps remove dead cells and prevents pore blockage. However, over-exfoliation should be avoided as it may irritate already sensitive skin.

Managing Acne-Prone Skin: Tips You Need

For those who are already prone to breakouts, targeted topical treatments can be useful. "Topical formulations containing salicylic acid, niacinamide, benzoyl peroxide, or adapalene may be beneficial," says Dr Sharma.

Adapalene, a topical retinoid, is particularly effective as it regulates cell turnover, prevents clogged pores, and reduces inflammation. However, Dr Sharma cautions against self-medication. "Persistent or severe flare-ups warrant professional consultation. In cases of nodulocystic acne, emergency management with steroid shots can provide quick relief, but such treatments should only be administered by a dermatologist."

Photo Credit: Pexels

Practical Festive Season Skin Care Tips

Beyond medical treatments, everyday habits make a significant difference. Dr Sharma recommends:

Minimal make-up when possible: Letting the skin breathe between events reduces stress on pores.

Use clean tools: Brushes and sponges should be cleaned regularly to avoid bacterial build-up.

Avoid sharing cosmetics: Sharing lipsticks, eyeliners, or sponges can spread bacteria and infections.

Blotting papers are handy: Carry oil-control wipes during long outings to manage excess sebum without disturbing make-up.

Listen to your skin: If irritation or breakouts occur, give your skin a break from heavy products and let it recover.

"Enjoying festivals while caring for your skin is about balance," Dr Sharma advises. "It's possible to look festive-ready and still protect your skin if you make conscious choices."

The Bigger Picture: Lifestyle And Skin Health

Experts underline that skin health is not just about external care but also about internal balance. Stress management, hydration, nutrition, and sleep all play interconnected roles. Festival-induced indulgence, like late-night snacking, sugar-heavy sweets, and stress from planning events, can collectively impact both the body and skin.

"Skincare is holistic," Dr Sharma explains. "What you eat, how much you sleep, and how you manage stress all reflect on your skin. The festive season is a good time to adopt simple lifestyle practices that will benefit you year-round."

Festivals are moments of joy, colour, and celebration. But while enjoying the glamour of heavy make-up and late-night fun, it's important not to neglect skin health. As Dr Sharma highlights: "High humidity, long hours, and heavy make-up can take a toll on the skin, especially for those prone to acne. Prevention and mindful skincare routines go a long way in reducing flare-ups."

The message is clear, celebrate with sparkle, but also with self-care. From removing make-up properly and staying hydrated to choosing skin-friendly products and getting enough rest, small steps can protect your skin during the festive rush. After all, glowing skin is not just about cosmetics. It's about healthy choices that last well beyond the festival season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.