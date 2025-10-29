"I Was In Guilt": Actor Vijay Breaks Down As He Meets Stampede Victims' Families

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay broke down on Monday as he met families of victims of the stampede that killed 41 people at his rally in Karur last month.

Vijay, while interacting with the family members at a resort in Mamallapuram near Chennai, apologised for the tragic incident and for not being able to visit Karur immediately after the tragedy.

Speaking to NDTV, one of the family members told that Vijay had assured them that he would visit Karur.

According to sources, 37 out of the 41 family members who lost their loved ones during his rally in the stampede had come to meet him at the Mamallapuram resort.

Before the in-person meeting with Vijay, all were seated around round tables in what appeared to be a banquet hall. They were later taken to Vijay's room to meet him personally.

Four to five people from each family met Vijay. The actor reportedly consoled each one of them individually.

Families of those killed say that Vijay had also assured them that he would take care of them through the years. "Vijay said he'd travel with us through our lives", another member said.

"I was guilty as I could not meet you. I couldn't think any further. Now that I've met you, I can move forward", he told the family members during meeting.

Ahead of Diwali, Vijay had transferred Rs 20 lakh each as relief to each bereaved family.

Earlier, the actor-turned-politician, in a video message a few days after the tragedy, had said he did not visit the injured only to avert the situation from turning further untoward and tense.

Vijay's statewide tour remains suspended after the incident. Many hope that today's meet could gradually bring the party back on track ahead of the assembly elections.

On September 27, at least 41 people were killed and 50 others were injured in a stampede at his political rally in Karur.

The Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe even as the state police and the ruling DMK blamed it on the inordinate delay by Vijay that triggered the stampede. However, TVK denied these allegations and called it a conspiracy by the ruling DMK, which the latter has rejected.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to formulate an SOP within ten days for political rallies in the state.

Both the AIADMK and its ally, the BJP, have been wooing TVK after the tragedy for a joint fight against the DMK. Vijay, however, had in the past ruled out any alliance with the BJP.