Kolkata Woman Molested At 5-Star Hotel By Park Street Gang Rape Convict

A woman was allegedly sexually harassed and attacked with glass bottles by a group of men at a five-star hotel in Kolkata, police said.

The incident took place at Play Boy club inside Hyatt Regency at Bidhannagar, where the woman was hanging out with her husband and friends at around 4.15am on Sunday.

According to the police, Nasir Khan, who was convicted in the 2012 Park Street gang rape case, are among the two people charged in the case. The other accused is his nephew, Junaid Khan.

No arrests have been made so far.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she and her husband were sitting with their friends at the club when the accused arrived and picked up a fight. The reason behind the fight could not be immediately ascertained but the woman alleged Nasir, Junaid and their friends tried to assault her and touch her inappropriately.

"When my brother tried to protect (me), they started throwing glass bottles at us. We tried to run away from hotel to safety but Junaid Khan called around 20 boys and started attacking us," she said in the complaint accessed by NDTV.

"I called 100, dialled the number to get instant help but they blocked all the doors. Few boys started pushing me and touching me in very bad way to my private area. I have attached the medical report and you can find all the attacking video at CCTV of the restaurant club," she added.

The woman also alleged the accused have threatened to kill her, over the phone.

A case has been registered at Bidhannagar South Police Station against the two named accused on charges of voluntarily causing hurt, criminal force and assault and solitary confinement of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Nasir was among five men who were found guilty of gang-raping a 40-year-old mother of two teenaged daughters inside a moving car in the posh Park Street area in 2013.

The survivor was picked up in a car in front of a night club at Park Street in the heart of the city in February 2012, and gang-raped inside the moving car before she was thrown off near a road crossing, about two km away from where she was pulled into the vehicle.

Nasir was released from prison in 2020, more than a year before the end of his 10-year-old term on grounds of "good behaviour".