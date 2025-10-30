Woman Intern Molested In Calcutta Medical College And Hospital: Cops

In yet another shocking incident, a female doctor intern was allegedly molested by a patient in an inebriated state at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Monday night when a person, brought to the emergency department of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for treatment, molested a female doctor intern.

It is alleged that the policeman sitting outside did not come inside despite hearing the noise of the commotion. Later, when the intern went and informed him about the incident, the police intervened.

Following this incident, the doctors and students of the said hospital approached the authorities. They raised questions on how such an incident occurred in the hospital, even when the police were present.

On Wednesday, the medical students staged a protest in front of the principal's office, demanding security for doctors and nurses at the hospital.

One of the protesters told a section of media persons, "One of our interns on duty was harassed and molested due to police inaction and security negligence. Doctors and health workers are working day after day, risking their lives. That is why we have protested, demanding justice from the authorities. We have demanded proper security."

For the past few weeks, there have been reports of physical assaults and molestation of female doctors and nurses in several state-run hospitals across the state.

In most cases, the culprits were arrested by the police. However, in this case, no arrest has been made so far.

"We have received a complaint regarding the incident. We are looking into it," said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

It is worth noting that the safety of the city's medical centres has been in question since the rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year.

Recently, a female doctor was physically assaulted in a hospital in Howrah and threatened with rape. Several people, including a traffic home guard, were arrested for assaulting the doctor.

In another incident, a minor girl was allegedly assaulted in SSKM Hospital. An outsider was arrested in connection with the incident.

Immediately after this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called a meeting, which was attended by principals and superintendents of government hospitals.

The Commissioner of Kolkata Police, the District Magistrates of all districts, and the Superintendents of Police of all districts were also present.

Mamata Banerjee repeatedly raised questions about security in medical establishments in the state.

She also asked hospital authorities and police to ensure such incidents were not repeated.

