Kolkata Police Constable Exam Admit Card 2025 Out; Download Directly Here

Kolkata Police Admit Card 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the admit card for the Kolkata Police Constable/Lady Constable preliminary written exam for the 2024 recruitment cycle. Candidates who applied for the exam can now access their hall tickets by visiting the official portal. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall.

According to the Board's notice, admit cards have been made available on the official websites from 06 December 2025.

Preliminary Written Test Schedule

The preliminary written test for the recruitment of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police will be conducted as follows:

Date: December 21, 2025

Time: 12 Noon to 1 PM

Official Websites To Download Kolkata Police Admit Card 2025

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board: prb.wb.gov.in

West Bengal Police: wbpolice.gov.in

Kolkata Police: kolkatapolice.gov.in

Steps To Download Kolkata Police Admit Card 2025

Visit the official recruitment portals.

Enter your application serial number and date of birth.

After submitting the details, an OTP will be sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number and registered email ID.

Once the OTP is verified, the candidate can access the admit card download link.

Download Admit Card - Download Directly Here





Key Instructions For Exam Day

Carry a printed copy of the e-Admit Card and the original Aadhaar Card as proof of identity.

Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, digital devices, portable scanners, Bluetooth devices, and other prohibited items are not allowed inside the exam venue.

High-heeled footwear is prohibited.

Any form of canvassing or misconduct will result in immediate cancellation of candidature.

Category Verification and Important Notes

Candidates making corrections to their category after obtaining a caste certificate must follow the instructions provided in the recruitment guidelines.

The Board has stated that updates to OBC sub-categories or other classifications will be made in accordance with the current Government guidelines.

Candidates are also reminded that the recruitment process is strictly merit-based and transparent. They should avoid falling for fraudulent claims or illegal offers made by dishonest parties.

Guidelines For Candidates

The admit card serves as the mandatory entry pass to the examination hall. Failure to present it will lead to disqualification.

Candidates are advised to:

Download the admit card well in advance.

Check all the details on it for accuracy.

Carefully read all the instructions provided.

Keep several copies for backup.

Additionally, candidates should regularly visit the official websites to stay informed about updates and further instructions.