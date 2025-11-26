Election Commission Writes To Kolkata Police Chief Over "Security Breach"

The Election Commission of India has written to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma over a reported "security breach" at the Election Commission office in central Kolkata.

"The existing security in the office of the CEO appeared to be inadequate to handle the situation, which could lead to threat to the safety and security of the Chief Electoral Officer, Additional Chief Electoral Officers, Joint Chief Electoral Officers, Deputy Chief Electoral Officers and other officers and staff working in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer," read the poll body's letter.

A group of protesting BLOs stormed the CEO's office on November 24 and complained about work pressure by highlighting the deaths of BLOs while conducting the special Intensive Revision (SIR).

" The Commission has taken a serious view of the incident and directs that the police authorities should take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of officers and staff posted in the office of the CEO, at their residences and while commuting to and from. The Commission further directs that adequate security classification shall be done on account of the sensitivity involved due to SIR activities and forthcoming elections in the State, and ensure that no untoward incident occurs again," added ECI in its letter.

The Commission has also sought a report from the commissioner within the next 24 hours.



