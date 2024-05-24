Calcutta High Court Stays Probe Against Officer In Raj Bhavan 'Molestation' Case

The woman had accused Governor CV Ananda Bose of molestation.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday stayed the police investigation against a Raj Bhavan officer in the case of the alleged wrongful restraint of a woman who accused Governor CV Ananda Bose of molestation.

Justice Amrita Sinha ordered a temporary stay on the investigation till June 17.

The court directed the police to submit a report on the investigation done to date before it on June 10, when the matter will be heard again.

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Sandeep Kumar Singh moved the high court praying for quashing the proceedings against him as well as the first information report.

According to the police, three officials, including the OSD, were named in the FIR for allegedly stopping the woman from leaving Raj Bhavan by wrongfully restraining her on May 2.

The woman had on May 2 alleged molestation by Mr Bose, following which the Kolkata Police started a probe.

As per Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his term in office.

Mr Singh and two other Raj Bhavan staffers, against whom the complaint was lodged, obtained anticipatory bail from the chief metropolitan magistrate's court here on May 21.

His lawyer Rajdeep Majumdar claimed before the court of Justice Sinha that the allegations are improbable and no case could have been registered on its basis.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta, appearing for the state, opposed the prayer of the petitioner, submitting that there is no hurry to pass an order restraining the police from conducting its investigation into the complaint.

He prayed that the probe be allowed to be conducted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)