"Proactive Action Will be Taken": Bengal Governor Meets Murshidabad Riot Victims

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Saturday met family members of a man and his son, who were killed during violence over anti-Waqf Act protests in Murshidabad district, and assured them of all possible support, a senior official said.

The bodies of the two - identified as Harogobindo Das and Chandan Das - were found in their house in Jafrabad locality in Shamsherganj with multiple stab wounds.

"I will look into your requests, There are three to four suggestions. They have asked for BSF postings in the locality. I will take up the matter with the appropriate authorities. Some proactive action will definitely be taken. I have also shared with them the 'Peace Room' number (Raj Bhavan helpline)," Mr Bose told reporters after visiting their residence.

Inconsolable family members of the ones who lost their lives were seen falling to the governor's feet, pleading for justice.

Later, after speaking to locals in Dhulian Bazar area, Mr Bose said, "I have asked them (the victims) to feel free to talk to me. They want justice, and they will get justice," he asserted.

Mr Bose is also scheduled to visit other strife-torn places in Dhulian, Suti and Jangipur in the district.

Meanwhile, a section of villagers staged a demonstration, putting up road blockades at Betbona in Jafrabad, demanding that the governor, whose convoy had left the place, return and listen to them.

Mr Bose subsequently came back to Betbona, held a discussion with the villagers and pacified them, the official said.

At least three people, including the father and son, died and over 274 have been arrested in connection with violence over the anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests that engulfed these Muslim-majority areas from April 8-12.

Before starting his journey for Shamsherganj, Mr Bose spoke to members of some affected families at a guest house in Farakka, the official said.

On Friday, despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to postpone his visit, Mr Bose had visited Malda and met people who have taken shelter in a temporary refugee camp after fleeing the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district.

He assured them that "proactive action" would be taken to address their grievances.

