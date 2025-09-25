Calcutta High Court Seeks Reports From Power Utility, Civic Body Over Electrocution Deaths

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday sought a report from the private power utility, CESC Ltd, on multiple electrocution deaths in Kolkata and its suburbs due to waterlogging.

This comes against the backdrop of the discom disowning responsibility for the deaths, saying that the fatalities were unrelated to its network, a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Sanjiv Goenka-owned power generation-cum-distribution utility of negligence.

At least ten people died in rain-related incidents in West Bengal, including eight in Kolkata, after coming in contact with the naked electricity wires submerged in the waterlogged streets in different pockets of the city.

Taking a suo motu cognisance in the matter, the division bench of Calcutta High Court's Acting Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Apurba Sinha Roy asked Calcutta Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC Ltd.) to file a detailed report on the electrocution death by the next date of hearing, scheduled for November 7.

The court directed CESC to clarify its safety protocols, rapid response mechanisms, and reasons for not initiating power outages in advance despite the orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department.

Additionally, the division bench directed Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to file a report by the same date on the measures taken by the corporation to ensure the effective functioning of the city's sewerage system to prevent waterlogging, including desilting drives and drainage clearance.

The High Court bench also directed the state government to clarify its stand on compensation for the families of those who died of electrocution.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the victims.

Ms Banerjee also urged the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) to extend compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who were electrocuted in the city following exposure to unattended or open electric wires amid waterlogging.

"The state government will provide Rs 2 lakh compensation to the families of those electrocuted to death yesterday. Money cannot replace lives, but even if CESC does not provide jobs, we will ensure special employment is given to family members," she said.