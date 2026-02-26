Dark Underarms? Dermatologist Lists Causes, Says "It's Absolutely Normal"

Darker underarms and the pubic area can often make people feel self-conscious. Many believe the only solution is to opt for peeling or laser treatments. But can all of these treatments yield equally beneficial results, or could they cause further irritation? Dr Gurveen Waraich Garekar, a dermatologist, who specialises in skin and hair care and offers a blend of clinical and cosmetic dermatology, recently spoke about the truth behind dark underarms.

In an Instagram video, she says, “Many a times, I see patients doing peels and lasers for their dark underarms. Please understand a few things before you opt in for such treatments.”

According to the doctor, underarms are naturally darker. She explains, “Our underarms are naturally darker than the rest of the body, so it's absolutely normal to have slightly darker underarms and pubic area.”

Reasons Behind Underarm Pigmentation

After advocating that dark underarms “don't need any treatment”, she reveals the underlying causes of pigmentation. “Most of the time, treatment is for treating the cause,” she explains.

Here are the most common reasons behind underarm pigmentation:

Insulin Resistance: Dr Garekar states, “The most common cause is insulin resistance due to PCOS, diabetes, and weight gain,” further adding that the only way to reverse underarm pigmentation is to “improve your lifestyle.”

Infection: She mentions, “Number two, you could be having a bacterial or fungal infection.” In such cases, treatment may include oral antibiotics or topical antibacterial or antifungal medications.

Eczema or Dermatitis: The doctor shares, “You might be allergic to perfume, deodorant, or textile,” adding, “In fact, peels or lasers could worsen this situation.”

Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation: Dr Garekar mentions that this may occur “due to wax burn, friction or improper shaving.” According to her, this is the one condition where peels or lasers would work.

With Dr Garekar's explanation, it becomes clear that underarm pigmentation, if not natural, can be caused by several underlying factors – each requiring a different treatment approach.

At the end of the video, she recommends, “So have a detailed discussion with your dermatologist before starting treatment for dark underarms.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.