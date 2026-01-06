Cold Wave In Delhi: Understanding Hypothermia And Prevention Tips You Need

Delhi-NCR has been reeling under cold wave conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the minimum temperatures across north India are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next few days. The minimum temperature on Tuesday (January 6) is expected to be around 7 degrees Celsius and the maximum might be around 19 degrees Celsius. Delhi Airport has also issued advisory warning for passengers of possible flight delays due to low visibility.

In an advisory posted on X, Delhi airport said: "Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, resulting in delays. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information. Please be assured that our on-ground officials are available across all terminals to provide necessary support."

Cold wave conditions can have a severe impact on your body. Therefore, it is important that you keep yourself protected, especially the vulnerable population. From increased risk of cardiovascular events to hypothermia, cold weather conditions can have serious consequences. Read on to know about hypothermia and its preventive tips.

What is hypothermia?

Hypothermia is a condition which occurs when your body's core temperature drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius). Your body starts to lose heat faster than it produces, which causes a dangerously low body temperature. The condition is a medical emergency wherein the drop in body temperature impacts your heart, nervous system and other organs. When there's a sudden drop, the organs of your body can't function like they usually do. If hypothermia is not treated, it can cause the heart and respiratory system to fail. This can eventually lead to death.

What causes hypothermia?

An individual develops hypothermia after exposure to cold, wet or windy conditions. Your body spends considerable energy to keep you warm when you're exposed to a severe cold. When you're continuously exposed to cold temperatures, your body uses up its stored energy and your body temperature begins to fall. When your body is not able to warm itself, it starts to develop symptoms of hypothermia.

What are the symptoms of hypothermia?

The first symptom of hypothermia is shivering. It is the body's attempt to warm itself. Other symptoms include:

Slurred speech or mumbling

Slow and shallow breathing

Weak pulse

Clumsiness or lack of coordination

Drowsiness or very low energy

Confusion or memory loss

Loss of consciousness

Bright red and cold skin in infants.

Preventive measures for hypothermia

It is extremely important that you keep yourself protected at all times during cold weather conditions. This can prevent you from developing hypothermia. Here are some preventive measures.

Layer Clothing Properly: Wear multiple layers. Start with a moisture-wicking base (synthetics or wool, and not cotton), then an insulating middle (fleece or down), and lastly a waterproof outer shell to keep away wind and rain. This traps heat while allowing sweat to escape, reducing cooling from dampness.

Wear multiple layers. Start with a moisture-wicking base (synthetics or wool, and not cotton), then an insulating middle (fleece or down), and lastly a waterproof outer shell to keep away wind and rain. This traps heat while allowing sweat to escape, reducing cooling from dampness. Protect Extremities and Head: Cover your head with a cap as this can help prevent heat escaping from there. Also, use mittens over gloves for better finger warmth. Keep your feet covered with wool socks and then wear waterproof boots.

Cover your head with a cap as this can help prevent heat escaping from there. Also, use mittens over gloves for better finger warmth. Keep your feet covered with wool socks and then wear waterproof boots. Stay Dry and Warm: Change wet clothes immediately, as moisture accelerates heat loss, and seek shelter during extreme cold. Avoid tight clothing as it impacts circulation.

Change wet clothes immediately, as moisture accelerates heat loss, and seek shelter during extreme cold. Avoid tight clothing as it impacts circulation. Hydrate and Fuel Up: Drink warm, non-caffeinated, non-alcoholic fluids and eat balanced and calorie-rich meals. This helps to support internal heat production.

Drink warm, non-caffeinated, non-alcoholic fluids and eat balanced and calorie-rich meals. This helps to support internal heat production. Limit Exposure: Reduce the time that you spend outdoors in cold and wet weather conditions. Keep vulnerable groups like infants and elders protected. And watch out for early signs like shivering.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.