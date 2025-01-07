Winter Weather Warning: Understanding Hypothermia Risks and Taking Steps to Stay Safe

Hypothermia is a medical emergency that occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it, causing the core body temperature to drop below 95°F (35°C). This condition can disrupt normal bodily functions, leading to symptoms like shivering, confusion, slurred speech, and slowed heart rate. If left untreated, hypothermia can result in severe complications, including frostbite, organ failure, and even death. Fortunately, hypothermia can often be prevented by adopting certain protective measures. Read on as we share some risks and how to prevent them.

Risks of hypothermia

Prolonged exposure to extreme cold can damage skin and underlying tissues, leading to frostbite, which may require amputation in severe cases.

Hypothermia places undue stress on the heart, increasing the risk of arrhythmias, cardiac arrest, or even heart failure.

The brain's function slows down in cold conditions, causing confusion, poor decision-making, and impaired motor skills, which can be life-threatening.

Breathing may become slow and shallow, reducing oxygen delivery to tissues and increasing the risk of respiratory arrest.

Hypothermia can compromise the body's immune response, making it more susceptible to infections.

In severe cases, hypothermia can lead to unconsciousness, reducing the likelihood of self-rescue and increasing mortality risk.

Extreme cold can cause the circulatory system to collapse, leading to shock and organ failure.

10 Preventive steps to stay safe from hypothermia

Wear multiple layers of clothing, including thermal undergarments, insulating layers, and a waterproof outer layer. Layers trap heat and protect against wind and moisture.

Choose insulated gloves, boots, and hats to retain body heat, and ensure they are waterproof to prevent heat loss from wet clothing.

Wet clothes accelerate heat loss. If you get wet, change into dry clothes as soon as possible to maintain warmth.

Use scarves, face masks, and earmuffs to cover vulnerable areas, especially in freezing temperatures, to prevent frostbite and heat loss.

Limit the time spent outdoors in extreme weather, and take frequent breaks in warm environments to restore body heat.

Consume calorie-rich foods like nuts, chocolate, and dried fruits to fuel the body's heat production. Staying well-fed helps maintain core temperature.

Drink warm fluids like tea or soup to keep your body hydrated and warm. Avoid alcohol and caffeine as they can increase heat loss.

Carry hand warmers, heated blankets, or portable heaters if venturing into cold areas for extended periods.

Check the weather forecast before going out and avoid traveling during extreme cold or storms to minimise exposure.

Learn the symptoms of hypothermia, such as intense shivering and slurred speech, and seek immediate shelter or medical help if they occur.

By taking these steps, you can greatly reduce your risk of hypothermia and stay safe even in cold conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.