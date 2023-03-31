Woman Living On Top Of Volcano, Says 'I Like To Test My Mental Strength'

Perla Tijerina is determined to set a world record and inspire others.

A young woman is camping in dangerously cold conditions at the top of a snow-covered mountain in an effort to break a record and motivate other women to take on challenges. Perla Tijerina, a 31-year-old woman from Saltillo, Mexico, is presently residing 18,491 feet above sea level on Pico de Orizaba, the highest mountain in all of Latin America.

The climber will spend 32 days atop this massive volcano, which is also the tallest in North America.

"I like to test my mental strength. It led me to carry out this great challenge, which I've named the "high-rise woman," Perla, from Saltillo, Mexico, told NeedToKnow.online.

"I want to be an inspiration for all those women who are looking for a motivation that encourages them to continue making an effort, to be constant, and not to give up despite the obstacles."

According to a report by The Independent, "At times, Perla has found it hard with violent winds, electrical storms, hypothermia, and sickness in the mountains, but she continues to power through." However, before she started the high-rise woman challenge, she underwent medical checks and will be constantly checked at the top to keep track of her oxygen and blood pressure, keeping her safe."

"I am never alone; I have too many books to read, and I meditate." "I have the Bible that I read at all times to keep me spiritually and mentally strong," she said.

She is sharing her journey updates on Instagram, where she has 2,574 followers.

A few videos and pictures also highlighted the difficulties she endures as well as the breathtaking scenery of her camping location and the mountains around.