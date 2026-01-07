Cold Wave Alert: Do's And Don'ts To Follow To Prevent Illness This Season

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cold wave warning for many parts of the northern and central Indian states on Tuesday. The IMD report mentioned that the cold day conditions are likely to extend till at least January 9 over Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and others. The weather agency has also predicted a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree celcius over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next 2 days and no significant change thereafter for the next 5 days. Along with low temperatures, IMD has mentioned that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in morning hours in some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during this period.

As winter sets in, northern and central India experiences a significant drop in temperatures every year. The cold weather can have various impacts on health, especially for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and those with preexisting health conditions. Hypothermia, respiratory issues and cardiovascular strain are commonly seen in most individuals. Additionally, shorter days and colder temperatures can lead to feelings of isolation and, in some cases, depression or seasonal affective disorder (SAD). To stay safe and healthy during a cold wave, here are some do's and don'ts you should follow.

Do's:

1. Dress in layers

Wear multiple layers of clothing to trap body heat. Start with a moisture-wicking base layer and add insulating pieces like sweaters or fleece. Finish with a waterproof and windproof outer layer if you are stepping out. Also, do not hesitate to add more layers if needed.

2. Stay hydrated

It's easy to forget to drink water in cold weather, but staying hydrated is crucial. Warm beverages like herbal tea or soups not only hydrate but also provide warmth. However, you should avoid excessive tea or coffee intake.

3. Keep active

Engage in light physical activities indoors to maintain circulation and generate body heat. Even simple exercises or stretches can be very effective.

4. Check on vulnerable individuals

Look out for elderly relatives or neighbours who may be at higher risk during cold weather. Offer assistance when necessary.

5. Use proper heating

Ensure your home is adequately heated and ventilated. Use safe heating methods, and if using space heaters, follow the manufacturer's safety guidelines.

Don'ts:

1. Avoid prolonged exposure

Limit time spent outdoors in extremely cold temperatures, especially during peak hours. If you must go out, take frequent breaks in warm areas.

2. Don't ignore symptoms

Be aware of signs of hypothermia or frostbite, such as shivering, confusion, slurred speech, numbness, or pale skin. Seek medical attention immediately if you notice any symptoms.

3. Don't skip meals

Ensure you have regular, nutritious meals to fuel your body. Cold weather can increase your energy requirements, so eat balanced meals to maintain body heat.

4. Avoid alcohol

While it may seem tempting to warm up with a drink, alcohol can actually lower your body temperature and impair your ability to sense cold.

5. Don't hoard heating devices

Ensure that your heating systems are safe and functional. Don't rely on unsafe alternatives like gas stoves or open flames indoors, which can pose fire hazards and carbon monoxide risks.

Follow these tips to stay warm and healthy this winter!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.