Cold Wave In India: Know How Extreme Cold Conditions Impacts Your Health

A cold wave has been sweeping through parts of central and north India. Delhi-NCR and cities across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other states have been witnessing sharp drop in mercury levels. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has issued "severe cold wave" alerts for several states. On Sunday, Ayanagar in Delhi recorded the lowest temperature of 2.9 degrees Celsius. Palam station recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius. Reports suggest that temperatures in some regions might drop to as low as two degrees Celsius.

Extreme cold weather adds significant stress on the body. If you don't take necessary precautions, it can lead to serious health issues like heart attack, stroke, and respiratory problems, among others. Here, take a look at what happens to your body during extreme cold weather conditions.

1. Hypothermia Risk

Hypothermia happens when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it. This causes your core temperature to drop below 95 degrees Farhenheit (35 degrees Celsius). In extreme cold, this starts with severe shivering as muscles contract to generate warmth. However, prolonged exposure leads to confusion, slow breathing, and loss of coordination because the brain and organs can't function properly. Vulnerable groups like the elderly, children, and those with poor circulation face higher risks, and without quick warming, it can lead to heart failure or death.

2. Heart Strain

Cold makes blood vessels to narrow (vasoconstriction), forcing the heart to pump harder and faster to keep blood flowing to vital organs. This increases blood pressure and heart rate, adding extra workload on the heart and increasing heart attack risk. Blood also thickens slightly, causing clots that can block arteries. This can be especially risky for people with existing heart disease.

3. Respiratory Problems

Freezing air dries out and irritates the airways. This causes the lungs' protective mucous to thicken and trap less debris. Those with asthma or COPD may experience tighter airways, leading to wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath. Healthy people, on the other hand, may catch more colds or flu due to inflamed nasal passages.

4. Frostbite and Skin Damage

Exposed skin freezes in minutes during extremely cold weather, starting with numbness and white patches as ice crystals form in tissues. Frostbite cuts blood flow to extremities like fingers, toes, ears, and nose, causing pain, blisters, and potential amputation if untreated. People might also have itchy, red swellings from repeated cold on cheeks or hands.

5. Stroke Risks

Narrowed vessels reduce brain blood flow, while thickened blood increases risk of clot. This eventually doubles the chances of stroke during extreme cold conditions. Hypothermia slows brain signals, causing drowsiness, poor judgment, and slurred speech, which worsens fall risks on icy surfaces. Shivering adds stress, increasing blood pressure and straining already weakened vessels.

6. Muscle and Joint Stiffness

Cold tends to slow down muscle metabolism and joint fluid circulation. This makes movements stiff and painful, causing achy knees or back during winter. It also increases slip-and-fall injuries, especially for older adults. Reduced activity from discomfort also leads to weight gain and weaker muscles over time, creating a cycle of poor mobility.

7. Immune System Weakens

Chronic cold exposure diverts energy from immunity to heat production, making you prone to infections like bronchitis or pneumonia. Dry indoor heat from staying inside cracks skin and mucous membranes, which become entry points for germs. Along with this, less outdoor time reduces vitamin D from sunlight, slowing wound healing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.