Fenugreek To Moringa: 5 Leafy Greens You Shouldn't Miss This Winter

Leafy greens are nutritional powerhouses that can offer a range of health benefits. They are densely packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants while being low in calories, making them an excellent choice for maintaining overall health. They act like a natural multi-vitamin, supporting immune function, bone health, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. Their high fibre content also supports healthy digestion.

In India, leafy greens are widely available during the winter months, particularly from November to February. These months provide the ideal cool climate required for leafy greens to flourish. During the scorching summer, these tender plants often struggle to grow, but the dropping temperatures allow for a massive seasonal harvest, making them a staple of the Indian winter diet. Here's a list of the top 5 leafy greens that you shouldn't miss this winter.

5 leafy greens you must consume this winter

1. Moringa

While moringa is not a winter-specific leafy green, it can offer some amazing health benefits. Moringa leaves contain high levels of vitamins A, C, and E, as well as calcium, potassium, and protein. It is a rare plant-based source of complete protein, containing all essential amino acids.

Moringa is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce oxidative stress and protect against chronic diseases. It's also linked to improved digestion and better blood sugar control.

2. Fenugreek green (Methi leaves)

Fenugreek leaves are high in iron, fibre, vitamin K, and several B vitamins. They help regulate blood sugar levels and are beneficial for digestive health. Fenugreek is also known for its lactation-enhancing properties in nursing mothers, making it a popular addition to postpartum diets.

3. Mustard greens (Sarson)

Mustard greens are rich in vitamins A, C, and K, and are a good source of fibre and antioxidants. Sarson can contribute to heart health by helping lower cholesterol levels. Mustard greens also support bone health due to their high calcium and vitamin K content.

They also contain sulfur compounds that act as natural detoxifiers, helping the liver eliminate toxins.

4. Spinach (Palak)

Spinach is loaded with iron, folate, magnesium, and vitamins A, C, and K. It's great for boosting energy levels and improving muscle function. Spinach is also rich in antioxidants that support eye health and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

5. Bathua

Bathua is rich in dietary fibre, vitamins C, B6, and A, and other essential minerals like iron, potassium, and calcium. It is known for its ability to aid digestion and boost overall immunity. Bathua leaves are extremely low in calories, making them ideal for weight management.

Interesting ways to consume leafy greens this winter

Parathas and rotis: Finely chop fresh methi, bathua, or spinach and knead them directly into the dough. You can also use them as stuffings for parathas.

Finely chop fresh methi, bathua, or spinach and knead them directly into the dough. You can also use them as stuffings for parathas. Saag: Combine mustard greens with bathua and spinach to make the classic sarson ka saag and serve it with white butter to boost nutrient absorption.

Combine mustard greens with bathua and spinach to make the classic sarson ka saag and serve it with white butter to boost nutrient absorption. Stir-fries and sabzis: Sauté mustard greens or bathua with spices, garlic, and onions to enhance flavor and enjoy with chapati or rice.

Sauté mustard greens or bathua with spices, garlic, and onions to enhance flavor and enjoy with chapati or rice. Smoothies and juices: Add fresh moringa or spinach leaves to fruit smoothies or drink moringa leaf juice for a quick energy and immunity boost.

Add fresh moringa or spinach leaves to fruit smoothies or drink moringa leaf juice for a quick energy and immunity boost. Raita: Mix boiled and mashed Bathua into spiced yogurt for a cooling, digestive-friendly raita.

Mix boiled and mashed Bathua into spiced yogurt for a cooling, digestive-friendly raita. Tea : Steep dried Moringa in hot water for a caffeine-free, antioxidant-rich herbal tea.

: Steep dried Moringa in hot water for a caffeine-free, antioxidant-rich herbal tea. Soups : Add cooked leafy greens to soups for added nutrition and flavour. Spinach works beautifully in lentil soups.

: Add cooked leafy greens to soups for added nutrition and flavour. Spinach works beautifully in lentil soups. Pulses and stews: Cook leafy greens with lentils, beans, or meat for hearty and nutritious stews.

By incorporating these leafy greens into your diet, you can enjoy their diverse flavours while reaping numerous health benefits during the winter months.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.