Cold Brew For Summer? 6 Health Benefits Of This Refreshing Beverage

Cold brew coffee can be a surprisingly healthy and refreshing drink during summer, especially when you choose it over very sugary drinks, sodas, or heavily sweetened cold coffee. This refreshing beverage is essentially regular coffee beans soaked in cold or room temperature water for several hours. To make cold brew coffee, coarsely grind 1 cup of coffee beans and combine them with 4 cups of cold, filtered water in a large jar or pitcher. Stir well, cover, and let it steep at room temperature for 12-24 hours, the longer it brews, the stronger the flavour. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve lined with cheesecloth or a coffee filter into a clean container, discarding the grounds. You can either dilute the concentrate 1:1 with water or milk, serve over ice, and store in the fridge.

This process gives the beverage a smooth taste with the benefits of coffee. It also makes cold brew an excellent summer drink that supports energy, focus, and overall health. Read on to know the health benefits of cold brew during summer.

Benefits Of Cold Brew During Summer

1. Boosts Energy And Mental Focus

Summer often leaves you feeling sluggish, sleepy, or mentally foggy. Cold brew contains caffeine, which blocks the brain chemical adenosine that makes you feel tired. This leads to a clearer, steadier level of alertness and concentration instead of drowsiness. Since it is served cold, it feels like a refreshing reset, perfect for summer days. The caffeine in cold brew can also improve physical performance slightly by helping muscles feel less fatigued and supporting better focus during workouts or outdoor activities.

2. Easier On The Stomach And Teeth

Cold brew is less acidic than hot coffee because it is made without boiling water. The cold water extraction pulls fewer acids from the coffee, which means it feels gentler on the stomach and may cause less acidity or heartburn. This is especially helpful in summer, when spicy food, late meals, and heat tend to leave you feeling bloated or uncomfortable. It can be a better option if you have a sensitive gut or a history of acid reflux. However, make sure you don't overload it with sugar or cream. Along with your digestive system, cold brew is also better for your teeth compared to acidic fruit juices, or sodas. While it is not a tooth-friendly drink like plain water, it usually causes less enamel irritation than highly acidic beverages.

3. Helps You Stay Cool And Hydrated

When the temperature rises, most people naturally reach for cold drinks. However, a chilled glass of cold brew can be a healthier alternative to sugary fizzy drinks, packaged juices, or sugar-loaded milkshakes. It cools your body externally while still providing a mild kick, without the instant sugar rush and crash that come with it. Although caffeine has a mild diuretic effect, coffee still contributes to your overall daily fluid intake. If you drink cold brew in moderation and balance it with plenty of plain water, lemon water, coconut water, and fruits, it can fit into a healthy diet plan.

4. Antioxidants And Protection For Your Body

Cold brew, like regular coffee, is rich in antioxidants such as chlorogenic acid and other polyphenols. These compounds help neutralise free radicals that can damage cells and lead to ageing, inflammation, and chronic diseases. By reducing oxidative stress, it may support your heart, brain, and immune system over time. Regular consumption of antioxidant-rich drinks can help your body cope better with heat, pollution, stress, and a busy lifestyle.

5. Supports Metabolism And Weight Management

Caffeine can slightly increase your metabolic rate, meaning your body may burn a few extra calories even at rest. When you drink cold brew without sugar, cream, or flavoured syrups, it becomes a nearly calorie-free beverage that still gives you a mental boost. This can be very helpful if you are trying to manage your weight, when high-calorie, sugary drinks are easy to overconsume. By replacing sugary cold beverages with unsweetened or lightly sweetened cold brew, you can reduce your daily sugar intake. This small change can add up over time, lowering the risk of weight gain, blood sugar spikes, and other issues.

6. Improves Mood And Mental Well-Being

Caffeine can enhance mood by increasing dopamine and other feel-good brain chemicals. Moderate coffee intake has been linked with better mood, sharper thinking, and even lower risk of depression. In summer, when the heat and long days can make you irritable or emotionally drained, a chilled cup of cold brew can act as a comforting drink that lifts you up.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.