Can Hot Beverages Increase The Risk Of Heartburn? 7 Tips For Safe Consumption

Heartburn is a common digestive issue characterised by a burning sensation in the chest. It occurs when stomach acid flows back up into the esophagus, the tube connecting your mouth and stomach. This condition is often a symptom of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), but it can occur without any underlying disease. Many people experience heartburn occasionally, while others might have it more frequently, leading to discomfort and disruptions in daily life. Certain foods and drinks are known to trigger heartburn by relaxing the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), which normally helps keep stomach contents from refluxing. Common culprits include fatty foods, spicy foods, citrus fruits, tomato-based products, chocolate, and caffeinated beverages.

Hot beverages are also known to increase the risk of heartburn by both irritating the esophageal lining and weakening the mechanical barriers that keep stomach acid down.

Hot beverages and heartburn risk: Link explained

Hot beverages can significantly increase the risk of heartburn. The heat can irritate the esophagus, causing discomfort. When consuming very hot drinks, the temperature can lead to inflammation of the esophagus, making it more sensitive to stomach acid. Moreover, sipping hot beverages can promote faster ingestion and exacerbate reflux symptoms.

Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) Relaxation: The high temperature of a drink can cause the LES, the muscle valve at the bottom of the food pipe, to relax. When this valve doesn't stay closed, stomach acid can splash back up (reflux) into the esophagus.

The high temperature of a drink can cause the LES, the muscle valve at the bottom of the food pipe, to relax. When this valve doesn't stay closed, stomach acid can splash back up (reflux) into the esophagus. Mucosal Irritation: Extremely hot drinks can directly irritate or burn the sensitive lining of the esophagus. This repeated thermal injury makes the tissue more vulnerable to acid damage.

Extremely hot drinks can directly irritate or burn the sensitive lining of the esophagus. This repeated thermal injury makes the tissue more vulnerable to acid damage. Increased Gastric Acid: Many popular hot drinks contain caffeine or other compounds that stimulate the stomach to produce more acid, increasing the likelihood of reflux.

Drinks to avoid

If you are prone to heartburn, limit or avoid these common triggers:

Hot tea and coffee

Alcohol

Carbonated drinks

Citrus drinks

Tips for safe consumption

1. Let beverages cool: Allow hot drinks to reach a safe temperature before consuming.

2. Stay hydrated with water: Plain water is soothing and non-irritating.

3. Sip slowly: Taking small, frequent sips rather than gulping can help clear acid from the esophagus and prevent the stomach from over-expanding.

4. Avoid drinking before meals: This can help reduce the volume of content in your stomach during meals and mitigate reflux.

5. Switch to herbal alternatives: Opt for non-mint herbal teas like Ginger Tea or Chamomile, which are known for their soothing, anti-inflammatory properties.

6. Avoid bedtime drinks: Stop consuming hot beverages at least 3 hours before lying down to give your stomach time to empty.

7. Stay upright: Maintain an upright posture while drinking and for at least an hour afterwards to let gravity keep acid down.

By understanding heartburn triggers and making mindful choices regarding food and drinks, it's possible to alleviate symptoms and improve overall digestive comfort.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.