Chia Seeds Are Quite Popular, But Doctor Warns Of Serious Health Risks

Chia seeds have gained a reputation as a nutritional powerhouse but are they really right for everyone? Despite their numerous health benefits, some individuals may need to exercise caution when consuming these tiny seeds. Dermatologist Jushya Sarin shares valuable insights on the potential drawbacks of chia seeds.

1. People with gut issues



"Chia seeds swell up in the stomach, which might lead to cramps and a gassy feeling for those who have gut issues," says Jushya. The high fibre content in chia seeds can lead to bloating, gas and constipation. Those with sensitive guts or Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) may experience more discomfort.

2. People who have low blood pressure





Chia seeds are naturally rich in alpha-linolenic acid and potassium, which lowers your blood pressure. “This might make you dizzy and weak,” the dermatologist claims. For those with already low blood pressure, consuming chia seeds could cause levels to drop further.

3. People who use blood thinners



If you or your parents use blood thinners like aspirin and warfarin, mind the intake of chia seeds. According to Jushya, too much consumption of chia seeds can make bleeding worse.

4. People who are allergic to sesame seeds, mustard or flex seeds



Although rare, allergic reactions to chia seeds can occur. If you are allergic to sesame or mustard seeds, you should be particularly cautious. There are slight chances of cross-reaction with chia seeds. "Watch out for signs like itching, redness or breathing issues," she says.

5. Those who have kidney problems



People with kidney problems should be cautious with chia seeds as they are high in potassium and phosphorus. They also contain oxalate, which can contribute to calcium oxalate kidney stones.

For most people, 1-2 tablespoons of chia seeds soaked in water is absolutely fine. Keep drinking water throughout the day if you take chia seeds. If you don't drink enough water, the fibre in the seeds will pull moisture from your body, which can lead to dehydration, bloating and constipation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.