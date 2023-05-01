Weight Loss Tips: Are There Any Downsides To Eating Chia Seeds?

Chia seeds are abundant in nutrients but may cause health issues if not consumed correctly

Chia seeds are a popular superfood, known for their high nutritional value and health benefits. Chia seeds are popular among consumers due in large part to their great nutritional value. They offer an adequate supply of fibre, protein, healthful fats, and minerals. Antioxidants, which are substances that offer defence against oxidative stress and lower the risk of chronic disease, are also abundant in chia seeds.

Chia seeds offer a fantastic nutrient profile, which has been linked to a number of health advantages. However, there are some potential side effects of consuming chia seeds in excessive amounts. In this article, we understand how can chia seeds pose troubling to our health.

7 Side effects of eating chia seeds:

1. Digestive issues

One of the most common side effects of consuming chia seeds in excessive amounts is digestive issues like bloating, gas, and constipation. This is because the high fibre content in chia seeds can lead to stomach discomfort and digestive problems.

2. Low blood pressure

Chia seeds are known to have blood-thinning properties, which can lead to a drop in blood pressure. This can be dangerous for people who are already taking blood thinners or have low blood pressure issues. Chia seeds are a fantastic source of omega 3 fatty acids and plant-based protein for your wellness. However, consuming too many omega-3-rich foods may cause blood to thin.

3. Allergic reactions

Some people may have an allergic reaction to chia seeds. Symptoms may include hives, skin rash, itchy eyes or throat, or difficulty breathing. People with an allergy to sesame seeds or mustard seeds are more likely to be allergic to chia seeds, as they belong to the same family of plants.

4. Dehydration

Chia seeds can absorb up to thirty times their weight in water, leading to dehydration if consumed in excessive amounts. This is especially risky for people who are not drinking enough fluids along with chia seed consumption.

5. Interference with medication

Chia seeds are known to interact with certain medications, including blood pressure and diabetes medications. Therefore, it is essential to consult with a healthcare professional before adding chia seeds to your diet.

6. Increased risk of bleeding

Chia seeds can increase the risk of bleeding, especially when consumed with blood-thinning medications like aspirin or warfarin. Individuals with a bleeding disorder or taking anticoagulants should avoid chia seeds.

7. Hormonal imbalances

Chia seeds contain phytoestrogens that can mimic the effects of oestrogen in the body, which can disrupt hormonal balance. This can have dangerous consequences for people with hormone-related health issues, such as breast or ovarian cancer.

While chia seeds are a rich source of nutrients, it is essential to consume them in moderation and avoid excessive consumption to prevent any potential harmful side effects. Always consult with a healthcare professional before adding chia seeds to your diet, especially if you have a medical condition or are taking medication.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.