Chia Seeds To Beetroots: Best & Worst Ways To Consume These Healthy Foods

Even the healthiest foods can lose their benefits or become harmful depending on how they're prepared, combined, or consumed. For instance, overcooking vegetables can destroy their nutrients, and consuming certain foods raw or on an empty stomach might cause discomfort or reduce absorption of key compounds. On the other hand, pairing foods properly or preparing them mindfully can boost bioavailability and digestion. Knowing the best and worst ways to consume specific healthy foods can help maximise their health benefits and avoid potential downsides. Keep reading as we share best and worst ways to consume healthy foods.

Best & worst ways to consume these healthy foods

1. Chia seeds

Best: Soaked in water or milk for at least 20–30 minutes before consuming. This makes them easier to digest and enhances nutrient absorption.

Worst: Eaten dry in large amounts, which can cause bloating or a choking hazard as they swell quickly in the throat or stomach.

2. Beetroot

Best: Steamed or consumed as juice (without added sugar) to retain nitrates and antioxidants that boost blood flow and stamina.

Worst: Over-boiled or fried, which destroys its nitrates and reduces its nutritional value. Also, avoid high-sugar beetroot desserts for daily use.

3. Spinach

Best: Lightly cooked or sautéed. This reduces oxalates, which interfere with calcium and iron absorption, while preserving key nutrients.

Worst: Consumed raw daily in large quantities. High oxalate content can lead to kidney stones or mineral deficiencies.

4. Garlic

Best: Crushed and left for 10 minutes before cooking or eating raw in small quantities to activate allicin, a potent compound with anti-inflammatory effects.

Worst: Cooked immediately after chopping or exposed to high heat for too long, which destroys allicin and reduces medicinal benefits.

5. Turmeric

Best: Combined with black pepper and healthy fats (like in golden milk or curries) to boost curcumin absorption.

Worst: Taken alone in dry powder form or in excess without any absorption enhancers, it passes through the body without full benefit.

6. Broccoli

Best: Steamed for a short duration to preserve sulforaphane, a cancer-fighting compound, while softening the texture for easier digestion.

Worst: Boiled excessively or microwaved, which significantly reduces its antioxidant content and texture.

7. Almonds

Best: Soaked overnight and peeled before eating to remove tannins and phytic acid that can inhibit nutrient absorption.

Worst: Consumed raw and unsoaked in large quantities, especially on an empty stomach, which may lead to indigestion or nutrient blocking.

8. Tomatoes

Best: Cooked lightly with a bit of oil (like olive oil), which boosts lycopene absorption, a powerful antioxidant for heart and skin health.

Worst: Consumed excessively raw by those with acid reflux or sensitive stomachs, which can trigger discomfort.

9. Oats

Best: Soaked or cooked into porridge, overnight oats, or added to smoothies. This makes them easier to digest and helps lower cholesterol.

Worst: Eaten raw in dry form, which can cause digestive distress and reduce nutrient availability due to anti-nutrients like phytic acid.

Healthy foods can only work their magic when consumed the right way. Preparation and pairing matter just as much as the food itself.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.