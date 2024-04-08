10 Health Benefits Of This Chia Seed Chaas

Omega-3 fatty acids found in chia seeds are beneficial for brain health and cognitive function

Chia seed chaas, also known as chia seed buttermilk, is a nutritious beverage that combines the probiotic benefits of buttermilk with the added nutritional punch of chia seeds. Read on as we share various ways in which consuming chia seeds chaas can boost our health.

10 Health benefits of consuming chia seed chaas:

1. Rich in nutrients

Chia seeds are loaded with essential nutrients such as fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. When combined with buttermilk, which contains vitamins and minerals like riboflavin, calcium, and potassium, it creates a nutrient-dense beverage.

2. Improved digestion

Both chia seeds and buttermilk contain fibre, which aids digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. The probiotics in buttermilk also support gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria.

3. Weight management

The high fibre content of chia seeds and buttermilk helps promote satiety, reducing overall calorie intake. Additionally, the protein in both ingredients helps increase feelings of fullness, which can aid in weight management by curbing hunger.

4. Heart health

Omega-3 fatty acids found in chia seeds are known to reduce inflammation and improve heart health by lowering cholesterol levels and blood pressure. Buttermilk, being low in fat, further supports heart health by reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

5. Blood sugar regulation

Chia seeds have been shown to slow down the conversion of carbohydrates into sugar, resulting in better blood sugar regulation. Consuming chia seed chaas may help stabilise blood sugar levels, especially beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing it.

6. Bone health

Both chia seeds and buttermilk are excellent sources of calcium, essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones. Regular consumption of chia seed chaas can contribute to overall bone health and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

7. Hydration

Chia seeds can absorb water and swell up to 10 times their size, making them an excellent source of hydration. When added to buttermilk, they can help maintain fluid balance in the body, especially important during hot weather or after physical activity.

8. Antioxidant properties

Chia seeds contain antioxidants that help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, thereby reducing the risk of chronic diseases and promoting overall health. Buttermilk also contains vitamins such as riboflavin, which exhibits antioxidant properties.

9. Improved brain function

Omega-3 fatty acids found in chia seeds are beneficial for brain health and cognitive function. Regular consumption of chia seed chaas may help improve memory, concentration, and overall brain function.

10. Skin health

The combination of nutrients in chia seeds and buttermilk, including vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids, promotes healthy skin. These ingredients help hydrate the skin, reduce inflammation, and protect against oxidative stress, resulting in a clearer complexion and improved skin elasticity.

In summary, the health benefits of chia seed chaas are attributed to its nutrient-rich composition, including fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. These ingredients work together to support various bodily functions, such as digestion, weight management, heart health, blood sugar regulation, bone health, hydration, antioxidant protection, brain function, and skin health. Regular consumption of chia seed chaas can contribute to overall well-being and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.