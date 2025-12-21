Celebrity Trainer Shares Simple Daily Rep Challenge To Close Out 2025 Feeling Powerful

As the year draws to a close, many of us reflect on our fitness journeys and set new goals for the upcoming year. But why wait? Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is taking a proactive approach to help you crush your fitness goals with a dynamic 15-day end-of-year challenge. This intensive workout plan is designed to get you in shape, boost your energy and set you up for success in the new year.

In a post shared on Instagram, Yasmin writes, "Let's count down to 2026 the strong way. One workout every day. One rep per day. No excuses, just movement."

Yasmin Karachiwala's 15-Day End-of-Year Fitness Challenge

15 days to go – Jumping Jacks × 15 reps

14 days to go – Diamond Sit-Ups × 14 reps

13 days to go – Squats × 13 reps

12 days to go – Mountain Climbers × 12 reps

11 days to go – Reverse Lunges × 11 reps (each side)

10 days to go – Skaters × 10 reps (each side)

9 days to go – Toe Taps × 9 reps

8 days to go – Burpees × 8 reps

7 days to go – Seated Jackknife × 7 reps

6 days to go – Push-Ups × 6 reps

5 days to go – Jump Squats × 5 reps

4 days to go – Inchworm × 4 reps

3 days to go – All 4's Hover: Rotate & Kick × 3 reps (each side)

2 days to go – Tricep Lift with Hip Dip × 2 reps (each side)

1 day to go – 360° Squat Jump × 1 rep

"Finish the year feeling strong, confident, and proud of yourself. Let's walk into 2026 with momentum," she concludes.

