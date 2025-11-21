Bollywood's Trainer Reveals Easy Hotel-Room Workout For Busy Travellers

Maintaining an active lifestyle while travelling often feels like a daunting challenge, easily derailed by leisurely poolside days or late-night indulgences. Yet, even a quick 10-minute workout can make a significant difference. To help fitness enthusiasts stay on track while on the move, celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a simple, full-body workout on Instagram, designed specifically for travellers who struggle to maintain their routine away from home.

Yasmin, renowned for training some of Bollywood's biggest stars, highlighted how easily people put their fitness goals on hold while travelling. “So many people find it difficult to work out when they travel,” she said in the video.

She demonstrated a simple workout routine that can be carried out completely inside a hotel room and does not require any equipment. "I'm going to show you a simple routine you can do in your hotel room to work your full body," Yasmin said.

Check out the video here:

The five equipment-free exercises in the regimen are designed to work the main muscle groups, increase strength, and improve mobility.

Squats

The sequence begins with squats, a basic lower-body movement that strengthens the legs and glutes while also providing a gentle cardiovascular warm-up to the core. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, keep your back straight, and bend at your hips and knees as if you are sitting into a chair or hotel bed.

Incline Push-up

Next come incline push-ups, a version that mainly works the chest, shoulders, and triceps but is also suitable for people of any fitness level. It may be done on a hotel bed or desk. Incline push-ups are a great pre-workout warm-up or post-workout stretch, even if you can perform floor push-ups.

Single Leg Squat

Next in the lineup is the single-leg squat, a balance-focused exercise that challenges the lower body and stabiliser muscles. To do one, stand on one leg, lift the other, and set it on the hotel bed while maintaining a straight torso and an engaged core. Then, bend at the hip and knee to lower yourself, pushing through the heel of the standing foot to get back to the starting position.

Shoulder Circles

Yasmin then moves on to shoulder circles, a simple yet powerful mobility exercise that relieves tension, which is a common issue for regular travellers who spend a lot of time sitting during commutes or flights.

You can execute them by rolling your shoulders back and forth or by raising your arms and moving them in a circular motion, gradually enlarging the circles before turning around.

Rolling Like a Ball to Stand

This is a pilates-inspired exercise that strengthens the core, enhances coordination, and adds a playful element to the session, completing the routine and making it both functional and pleasurable. It involves rolling back and forth while balancing on your sit bones.

Each of the five exercises in the workout is done 12 times, and the entire loop is repeated three times. “Your fitness is portable, pack it with you,” Yasmin mentioned in the caption, highlighting her conviction that people should and can adopt healthy habits wherever they travel.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.