Cancer Drug Prices Slashed: New Rates For 543 Drug Brands From November 9

Big relief for cancer patients as the government reduces prices of 543 anti-cancer drug brands, with revised rates coming into effect from November 9. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has released revised Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) for 543 brands of anti-cancer medicines. The Department of Pharmaceuticals states that the price list will be updated continuously as manufacturers report revised prices for non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs.

Steep Price Cuts Across Several Medicines

Anastrozole, a medicine used in the treatment of hormone-sensitive breast cancer, is among the drugs featuring a sharp reduction. The price of RPG Life Sciences' brand Anarzole, for a pack of 10 tablets of 1 mg each, has fallen from Rs 695.76 to Rs 73. The price of Azacytin, a 100 mg azacitidine injection marketed by Dr Reddy's Laboratories, has been revised from Rs 6,337 to Rs 1,495.04. Bevacizab, a 100 mg/4 ml injection marketed by Abbott Healthcare, has seen its price reduced from Rs 21,767.70 to Rs 5,930.13 per 4 ml vial. Other examples include Dasanat 20, a brand of dasatinib, whose price for a pack of 60 tablets has been reduced from Rs 2,812.50 to Rs 1,085.93, and Debrumab 60 mg, a denosumab injection, whose price has fallen from Rs 22,031.25 to Rs 5,941 per pre-filled syringe.

Enuta, an enzalutamide brand marketed by RPG Life Sciences, has seen its price for a pack of 28 capsules reduced from Rs 6,578.20 to Rs 2,232. The price of ERLIB, a brand of erlotinib, has been revised from Rs 4,637.45 to Rs 2,008 for a bottle containing 30 tablets. The price of Fulbreca, a fulvestrant injection, has also been reduced from Rs 26,072.16 to Rs 5,491 per 5 ml vial.

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Why Has The Government Revised Cancer Drug Prices?

The latest revision follows the government's decision to introduce Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) for 137 identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs. Under the measure, the NPPA has capped trade margins at 30 per cent of the Maximum Retail Price for the identified medicines, invoking provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013. Trade margins are the amounts added along the medicine distribution and sales chain. By limiting these margins, the government aims to reduce the prices paid by patients without disrupting the supply of medicines.

The identified drugs include immunotherapy medicines used to treat more than 20 types of cancer. The list also covers denosumab, used by some breast and prostate cancer patients; pegfilgrastim, which helps prevent a drop in infection-fighting white blood cells during cancer treatment; and bevacizumab, used in the treatment of certain colorectal, ovarian and cervical cancers.

The government has said the measure is intended to address excessive trade margins, improve access to anti-cancer medicines and ease the financial burden on patients and their families.

Revised Prices To Take Effect From November 9

The new MRPs will apply from November 9, 2026. The NPPA's latest list is based on the price information submitted by companies until October 27. The authority has said the list will be updated as and when manufacturers submit revised prices for the identified non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines. Patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers can refer to the NPPA's official website for the latest price information and the complete list of revised MRPs.

The actual reduction will vary by medicine, brand, strength and pack size. Patients should check the revised price of the specific brand and formulation prescribed to them rather than assume that all cancer medicines have undergone the same reduction.

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