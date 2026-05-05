Can Stroke Be Painless? Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

When you may think of a stroke, you may imagine sudden, severe pain. But that assumption can be dangerously misleading. Experts warn that many strokes occur without any pain at all, making them harder to recognise and more likely to be ignored. According to a study in the journal Stroke, the lack of pain is a major reason people delay seeking emergency treatment. Dr. Gaurav Batra, Neurosurgeon (Brain & Spine), Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, says, "In some instances, stroke does not cause any pain. Many people believe pain signals the onset, but this disease can occur without pain or with subtle symptoms that are often ignored."

Can a Stroke Really Happen Without Pain?

"Among the most frequent signs of an upcoming attack is numbness or weakness felt suddenly, mostly only on one side of a body, in a hand or foot, or face. For example, your face droops when you try to smile, or the arm falls down due to weakness. Another significant sign is the inability to speak clearly. This is especially concerning because people may delay seeking help, assuming the symptoms are minor or temporary," says Dr Batra.

Also read: Climate Change Is Making Strokes More Frequent And Deadly, Warns World Stroke Organization

The Most Common Painless Warning Signs

Even without pain, the body often gives clear signals. These include:

1. Sudden Numbness or Weakness

This usually affects one side of the body. You may notice:

A drooping face when you smile

Weakness in one arm or leg

Difficulty lifting or holding objects

2. Trouble Speaking or Understanding

"Another significant sign is the inability to speak clearly," Dr. Batra explains. Speech may become slurred, or you may struggle to form or understand words.

3. Vision Problems

Stroke can affect eyesight in different ways:

Blurred or dim vision

Double vision

Loss of vision in one eye

4. Dizziness and Loss of Balance

Sudden unsteadiness, difficulty walking, or coordination problems should not be ignored.

What About Headache?

While headaches can occur in some strokes, they are not always present. "Headache may develop, but many people experience no pain whatsoever during their stroke," Dr. Batra notes. Study published in the journal Frontiers in Neurology, even without pain, a stroke often presents with other sudden, serious symptoms, known as B.E. F.A.S.T.:

Balance loss

Eye (vision) changes

Face drooping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulty

Also read: 1 In 7 Indian Stroke Patients Between Ages 18-44: ICMR Study

Time to call emergency services

This is why relying on pain as a warning sign can be risky. "These symptoms should be attended to immediately despite their severity," stresses Dr. Batra.

Why Early Action Is Critical

From a neurosurgical perspective, some strokes can worsen rapidly. "Certain types of stroke, especially large vessel occlusion or hemorrhage, may initially present without pain but can quickly become life-threatening," Dr. Batra warns. Timely treatment such as:

Clot removal (thrombectomy)

Emergency medication

Surgical intervention

can significantly improve survival and reduce long-term disability. A stroke does not always come with pain. In many cases, the warning signs are silent but serious. Ignoring symptoms like sudden weakness, speech difficulty, or vision changes can have severe consequences. Recognising these painless signs and acting fast can make the difference between recovery and permanent damage. If something feels off, even without pain, it is always safer to seek immediate medical help.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information