Can Mulberry Powder Satiate Hunger Better Than Other Natural Supplements? What Diabetics Should Know

Natural supplements are gaining popularity for hunger control as people are actively looking for ways that are safe and effective. But out of the numerous natural supplements on the market, one ingredient that is gaining traction is mulberry powder, which is mostly being used by diabetics, as it can lower blood sugar levels. This has been mentioned in the research from Scientific Reports, which specifically details the use of mulberry leaf in powder form to control the spiking blood sugar levels that can cause health complications.

Mulberry, especially its leaves, has been used in Japanese and Chinese medicine, as it has a low blood sugar effect that supports diabetes management. This natural powder is important, as, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Indian Diabetes Federation records, 101 million people were dealing with diabetes in 2026. So, to reduce the significant disease burden, people need to actively make healthy dietary choices that can help them manage their diabetes in a much better manner.

What Is Mulberry Powder?

Mulberry powder is prepared from the leaves or extracted from whole mulberries by a specialised process. The berry is momentarily available in its fresh form, so to preserve its nutritional integrity and make the shelf life longer, the beneficial health benefits can be consumed via mulberry powder. When it comes to its nutritional profile, mulberry powder contains fibre, antioxidants, and vitamins that can nourish almost all bodily functions without any side effects.

There is even clinical evidence that suggests that mulberry leaf extract can lower fasting blood glucose and help support diabetes management.

How Mulberry Powder May Help With Hunger

Mulberry powder may help with hunger, which is the primary motivator of consuming excess calories, as it is influenced by a variety of factors. According to the research published in the Journal of Medicinal Food, mulberry powder, when consumed in moderation, has the ability to control food intake and regulate weight loss efforts. Here is how mulberry powder helps with hunger:

The high fibre content of mulberry powder can even help with promoting fullness that is helpful with weight loss management.

When people consume mulberry powder, their blood sugar regulation improves, which reduces cravings and leads to proper weight regulation.

In addition, mulberry powder, when made into a drink, can benefit blood glucose levels at a much faster rate than when consumed for a prolonged duration as highlighted in research article in PLOS one.

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Comparison With Other Natural Supplements

There are numerous natural supplements on the market that can help with hunger and aid in diabetes management. Here is what each of these natural supplements provides when compared with mulberry powder:

Psyllium husk has a high dose of fibre that can aid in diabetes management, but the absorption rate of it can vary, leading to mixed results.

Fenugreek seeds, both raw and soaked, can aid in effective blood sugar control, but people need to only consume a small quantity to get the desired health benefits.

Spirulina powder is a natural supplement that is rich in protein and promotes satiety (fullness), and it is even used to provide a natural colour to smoothies and drinks, but its effectiveness varies depending on its quality.

Chia seeds are a known hydrator and can promote fullness, but they can have certain side effects for some people.

While mulberry powder can prove useful for diabetics with no noted side effects, it can be safely consumed. But before introducing it into your schedule, you need to consult a nutritionist or dietician for a safe approach to consuming mulberry powder.

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Mulberry powder (image is for representation only)

Photo Credit: A.I generated image

What Diabetics Should Know

People who have diabetes need to be aware of the potential benefits that mulberry powder can provide. Especially when it comes to glucose management, which is a major source of concern for diabetic people with diabetes as their blood sugar levels tend to spike and crash at alarming rates. Here is what you should pay attention to:

You need to make conscious considerations when it comes to over-the-counter consumption of mulberry powder, so consulting a medical professional is key to being safe.

Diabetes, both type 1 and type 2, can benefit from mulberry powder consumption, but a personalised approach is needed for effectiveness.

Note: Consult a nutritionist or dietician if you are diabetic, as sudden introductions to mulberry powder can cause impacts that haven't been documented.

Mulberry powder is a promising option for controlling blood sugar levels, especially when it comes to diabetics. But taking a balanced approach is important, as solely consuming mulberry powder will not bring diabetes under control. You need to combine supplements with lifestyle changes, like introducing the required physical activity, to see visible results.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.