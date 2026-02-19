Can Kajal Or Eyeliner Cause Eye Infections? Yes, Hygiene Tips Are Not Optional

Eye makeup like kajal, stick eyeliners and eyeliners is an integral part of beauty routines for many, but it isn't without risks, especially when hygiene is ignored or products are reused beyond their safe lifespan. The delicate structures of the eye are highly susceptible to contamination and irritation. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), improperly used or contaminated eye cosmetics can harbour bacteria or fungi, which, when applied near or inside the eye, may cause serious infections and even vision-threatening complications.

Scientific and clinical reports show that eye makeup and its applicators can become breeding grounds for microorganisms when not stored, cleaned or replaced properly. This increases the chances of conditions ranging from mild conjunctivitis ("pink eye") to eyelid inflammation (blepharitis), styes or corneal abrasions that might require medical attention.

Can Kajal Or Eyeliners Cause Eye Infections?

Yes, eye makeup products and applicators can carry bacteria and fungi. Eye cosmetics are usually safe when used as intended, but contamination can occur if products are old, unclean, shared or improperly stored.

When kajal or eyeliners are applied near the lash line or on the waterline (inner rim), particles can migrate into the tear film and ocular surface. Research indicates that this disturbance can:

Block oil glands in eyelids, raising the risk of styes and blepharitis.

Irritate the eye surface, leading to dryness, redness and allergic reactions.

Introduce microbes into the conjunctiva, potentially causing bacterial or viral conjunctivitis.

If a product is contaminated, particularly with bacterial strains, it may trigger infections, including conjunctivitis or corneal keratitis (inflammation of the cornea), especially in humid environments where microbes multiply rapidly.

How Contamination Happens

Eye makeup contamination can occur through:

Reusing old kajal or eyeliners beyond recommended timeframes. As products age, preservatives lose effectiveness and microbes can grow.

Sharing products with others, as each person carries different skin flora that can be transferred back into a cosmetic tube.

Using unclean applicators, brushes or pencils with residue from previous use.

Applying near or into the waterline, which is a mucus membrane and directly interfaces with the eye's tear film.

According to the FDA, contaminated eye cosmetics have even been linked to rare cases of temporary or permanent blindness when infections were severe.

Common Eye Problems Linked To Improper Eye Makeup Use

Experts and ophthalmologists point out several conditions connected with poor eye makeup hygiene:

Conjunctivitis (pink eye): Inflammation of the eye surface due to bacteria or viruses.

Inflammation of the eye surface due to bacteria or viruses. Blepharitis: Eyelid margin inflammation from bacteria buildup.

Eyelid margin inflammation from bacteria buildup. Styes or chalazion: Painful eyelid bumps from blocked glands.

Painful eyelid bumps from blocked glands. Dry eyes and tear film disruption: Eyeliner migration into tear film destabilises lubrication.

Eyeliner migration into tear film destabilises lubrication. Corneal abrasions: Scratches from particles or improper tools.

If makeup or applicator pieces enter the eye, even rubbing to adjust can exacerbate irritation and increase infection risk.

Clean or replace brushes and pencils regularly

Hygiene Tips To Prevent Eye Infections

Choose Tested, Quality Products: Use ophthalmologically tested kajal and eyeliners from reputable brands. Avoid unregulated DIY or unlabelled products which may contain impurities.

Use ophthalmologically tested kajal and eyeliners from reputable brands. Avoid unregulated DIY or unlabelled products which may contain impurities. Avoid Waterline Application: Applying kajal or liner on the inner eyelid waterline is a common habit but significantly increases infection and tear film disruption risks. Apply products only outside the lash line.

Applying kajal or liner on the inner eyelid waterline is a common habit but significantly increases infection and tear film disruption risks. Apply products only outside the lash line. Practice Good Applicator Hygiene: Clean or replace brushes and pencils regularly. Avoid sharing makeup or tools.

Clean or replace brushes and pencils regularly. Avoid sharing makeup or tools. Replace Products Regularly: Eye makeup typically should be discarded every 3-4 months, as preservatives lose potency and microbes grow over time.

Eye makeup typically should be discarded every 3-4 months, as preservatives lose potency and microbes grow over time. Wash Hands Before Application: Bacteria on hands can easily be transferred to the eyes and to the makeup product. Always wash hands thoroughly before applying eye cosmetics.

Bacteria on hands can easily be transferred to the eyes and to the makeup product. Always wash hands thoroughly before applying eye cosmetics. Remove Makeup Before Sleep: Never sleep with eye makeup on. Leaving products on overnight increases exposure time and infection risk.

Never sleep with eye makeup on. Leaving products on overnight increases exposure time and infection risk. Stop Use At First Sign Of Irritation: If you experience redness, itching, watering or pain, stop using the product immediately and consult an eye specialist if symptoms persist.

When To See A Doctor

If you develop persistent redness, pain, discharge, light sensitivity or vision changes, seek professional ophthalmic care. Some infections can escalate quickly, and early treatment prevents complications.

Using or reusing kajal or stick eye liners doesn't inherently cause eye infections, but poor hygiene, expired products and improper application do elevate risk. Because the eye's surface is delicate and exposed, even minor contamination can result in irritation or more serious conditions like conjunctivitis or blepharitis.

By choosing quality products, following strict hygiene practices and being attentive to eye comfort, you can enjoy eye makeup safely. Always remember: Prevention is easier than treating infections later, and your vision is irreplaceable.

