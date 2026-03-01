Can A Spoonful Of Peanut Butter Improve Muscle Function? This And Other Benefits Explained

Peanut butter is enjoyed by a lot of people and is known to have several health benefits. A recent randomised controlled trial (RCT) analysed whether daily peanut butter could enhance physical function, muscle strength, and mass in seniors at risk of falls. The study was published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle. As we age, muscle mass and power decline. After age 50, this loss accelerates reaching 20-30% in muscle mass and 40-50% in strength. By age 65, physical function often falls to less than half its peak. This increases risks of falls, fractures, hospitalisation, and reducing quality of life.

To counter this, you'll need strategies like nutrient-rich diets paired with resistance training. Nut butters like peanut butter can be beneficial in such cases. This trial tested whether peanut butter supplementation improves physical function, muscle strength, and muscle mass in older adults at risk of falls, with 4-m gait speed as the primary outcome measure.

Six Months of Peanut Butter vs. Usual Care

For the study, the researchers recruited 120 community-dwelling adults aged 65 and more, including 120 individuals assessed to be at risk of falling. Participants were randomised to receive 43 g of peanut butter per day or usual care for six months; blinding applied to researchers only. The amount of peanut butter used corresponds to about 1.5 servings of nuts, with 20 g fat, mostly unsaturated, 250 kcal, and 10 g protein. Diet quality was assessed through HEI-2022. Malnutrition risk and sarcopenia were evaluated using self-reported metrics on strength, mobility aid needs, and fall history.

Tests of physical function include; 4-m gait speed, standing balance, FSST, five times sit-to-stand test (5STS) time and muscle power, 30-second sit-to-stand (30-s STS) and TUG

Tests of muscle strength include; handgrip strength (HGS), knee extensor strength (KES). Anthropometry includes; weight, body mass index (BMI), total lean and fat mass and appendicular lean mass. Linear regression was performed to identify intervention effects on these outcomes.

Key Results

In total, 108 participants completed the study. The peanut butter group had better energy, protein, and fat intake, with 4% less carbs. The control group held steady and there were no major changes. Control participants were advised to maintain their usual diet and avoid nut consumption during the trial.

Gait speed, the study's primary outcome, stayed unchanged, as did most function, strength, and composition measures. However, 5STS time and muscle power improved significantly in the peanut butter group compared with the control group. The mean time to complete the test was 1.2 seconds shorter. Absolute and relative muscle power increased by 22 W and 0.27 W/kg, respectively.

The study showed that among older adults, daily supplementation with peanut butter improved 5STS time and muscle power but not other measures of physical function and body composition, including the primary outcome of 4-m gait speed.

Other Health Benefits Of Peanut Butter

The new study focuses on how peanut butter can improve muscle function and muscle power. However, peanut butter offers several other benefits as well. Here, take a look at some of them.

Heart Health: Peanut butter is rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which help lower LDL cholesterol while raising HDL levels. Studies show regular moderate intake can help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Peanut butter is rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which help lower LDL cholesterol while raising HDL levels. Studies show regular moderate intake can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Weight Management: It has protein, fibre, and healthy fats which promotes satiety, curbing hunger and snacking urges. Eating it in the morning may improve the effectiveness of diet and limit fat storage.

Antioxidant Protection: Peanut butter is loaded with vitamin E, resveratrol, and p-coumaric acid. These compounds help combat free radicals and oxidative stress.

Peanut butter is loaded with vitamin E, resveratrol, and p-coumaric acid. These compounds help combat free radicals and oxidative stress. Blood Sugar Control: The low glycemic index, along with fibre and fats, helps stabilise blood glucose and reduces insulin spikes. When you eat it in the morning, it can help manage blood sugar levels throughout the day. This can eventually improve overall metabolic health.

Brain and Energy Boost: Niacin (vitamin B3) supports nerve function, energy metabolism, and cognitive health. It provides sustained energy from carbs, fats, and B vitamins without crashes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.