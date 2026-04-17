Brain Injuries Linked To Increased Risk Of Anxiety And Depression In Children, Finds Study

Brain injuries in children, often caused by falls, sports accidents, car crashes, or abuse, can lead to lasting effects beyond physical healing. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) disrupts normal brain function and affects how children think, feel, and behave, sometimes for years. A new study has found that school-age children and teenagers with medically diagnosed TBI show much higher rates of anxiety and depression compared to those without such injuries. The study was conducted by researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policy of the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital, The Ohio State University, and University of Washington. Published in the JAMA Network Open, the study highlights that these mental health challenges, along with physical issues like frequent headaches and chronic pain, emphasize the need for ongoing care and family support in recovery.

Study Findings

For the study, researchers examined data from over 100,000 US children aged 6-17 using the 2022-2023 National Survey of Children's Health. They found children with TBI had significantly higher chances of current anxiety, about 1.5 to 2 times more likely, and depression compared to peers without brain injuries.

Family resilience played a protective role, lowering depression risks after TBI by helping families handle stress, communicate better, and draw on strengths during crises. Strong support from parents and siblings can buffer mental health risks, showing recovery involves the whole family.

Physical symptoms like frequent headaches and chronic pain were also more common in TBI children. The study stresses routine mental health screenings and long-term follow-up, as effects tend to linger long after the initial injury.

Henry Xiang, MD, MPH, PhD, MBA, principal investigator in the Center for Injury Research and Policy and senior author of the study, said, "Our study shows that the impact of traumatic brain injury in children often extends well beyond the initial injury. Children who experience TBI face increased risks of mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression, highlighting the importance of routine mental health screening and long-term follow-up care."

How Brain Injuries Affect Mental Health

TBI damages brain areas that regulate emotions, such as the frontal lobe and limbic system, leading to mood swings, fear, or sadness. In children, whose brains are still developing, this can disrupt learning emotional control, making anxiety feel overwhelming or depression cause withdrawal from friends and school.

Anxiety might show as constant worry, trouble sleeping, or avoiding activities once enjoyed, while depression can appear as irritability, low energy, or loss of interest in play. Studies confirm new-onset disorders emerge months after injury, with older children (10-13 years) at higher risk for depression. Brain scans in prior research link lesions in the left inferior frontal gyrus or right frontal white matter to these issues, explaining why even mild TBIs raise risks by 25% for affective disorders like PTSD or acute stress.

Risk Factors and Warning Signs

Severity plays a very important role. Mild TBIs (like concussions) double anxiety short-term, while severe ones can cause long-term problems. Other risks include older age at injury, family history of anxiety, pre-injury mental health issues, and poor coping skills. Parents might notice changes like sudden fearfulness, clinginess, frequent tears, headaches, or school struggles. Early signs often appear 3-6 months post-injury.

Role of Family and Support

Family resilience reduces depression risks. Supportive homes help children rebuild confidence and process trauma. Experts recommend caregivers join therapy to boost their own resilience, as recovery happens in daily environments like home and school. Programs teaching coping skills strengthen family bonds.

Xiang said, "One of the most encouraging findings from our research is that family resilience appears to play an important role in a TBI patient's recovery. Children recovering from traumatic brain injury who grow up in supportive families may have lower risks of long-term mental health problems. Strengthening family support systems and resilience may be an important pathway to improving TBI patients' long-term outcomes."

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